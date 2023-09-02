Haudenschild Sweet

Sheldon Haudenschild leading Brad Sweet on the final lap on night one of the Sage Fruit Nationals in Washington.

 Trent Gower

Sports Reporter

On Thursday night, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series went to the Skagit Speedway for night one of the Sage Fruit Nationals. Sheldon Haudenschild was able to hold off Grass Valley native Brad Sweet to take home the victory.

