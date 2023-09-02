On Thursday night, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series went to the Skagit Speedway for night one of the Sage Fruit Nationals. Sheldon Haudenschild was able to hold off Grass Valley native Brad Sweet to take home the victory.
“I feel like we say it every time, but it’s been a struggle of a year,” Haudenschild told Worldofoutlaws.com. “We want to win more than anything, and we just haven’t put ourselves in position. We didn’t tonight either, but we got it done.”
On the 21st circuit, Haudenschild moved into fourth. Two laps later, he moved into the runner-up spot. Haudenschild made a significant run with two laps to go; Sweet fended him off and took the white flag a car length ahead. Sweet went low in Turns 1 and 2, while Haudenschild went high and moved past Sweet, exiting Turn 2. Haudenschild protected in Turns 3 and 4 and held on to win.
“I wasn’t getting by those last couple lapped cars,” Brad Sweet told Worldofoutlaws.com. “I felt like they were setting a pretty good pace and I was setting a good enough pace, I thought. But obviously Sheldon found a new line, and that’s what it takes to win these races is searching around. My car didn’t really like to go up in the rough stuff, so I just kind of committed to staying down in the racing groove. I got a little free at the end but maybe just a little too conservative.”
It was Sweet’s 23rd podium of the year.
Following Haudenschild and Sweet were Giovanni Scelzi, Tanner Holmes, and Spencer Bayston to round out the top five.
Sweet is the points leader as he looks for his fifth straight championship.
So far this season, Sweet has six wins, 23 podiums, 31 top-five, and 47 top-ten finishes in 52 starts.
Next for the “Greatest Show on Dirt” will be night three of the Sage Fruit Nationals, with hot laps and qualifying starting at 6:30 p.m. and opening ceremonies beginning at 7:30. Racing can be seen on Dirtvison.com.
