The Greatest Show on Dirt returned to the track Thursday night at the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, for the 45th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals. It was the 48th race of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series this year.
Grass Valley native Brad Sweet competed Thursday and finished seventh.
James McFadden came up with the win in the 25-lap feature race. It was his fifth win of the season. McFadden started the season with five career wins and set a goal to double his win total this season, and he accomplished it.
“It’s just stepping stones to get better and better with this Series,” McFadden told worldofoutlaws.com. “Guys like Brad (Sweet), (David) Gravel, and Donny (Schatz) have been doing this deal a long time, and where you see those guys excel is the consistency. I think we’re notching the race wins. We’re constantly around the top 10. We just need to get a little more consistent, and I think we’ll be there battling with them. It’s an honor to be here racing. To get five wins this year is pretty cool. That was sort of my goal at the start of the year – to get to 10 Outlaw wins. And we’re here with still a bunch of races to go.”
Donny Schatz, Tanner Holmes, Carson Macedo, and Michael Kofoid followed McFadden to round out the top five.
Sweet currently leads the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series in points with 6,428 points. He has a 48-point lead over David Gravel, who has 6,380 points.
Following Sweet and Gravel are Macedo (6,374), Logan Schuchart (6,172), and Giovanni Scelzi (6,104), who round out the top five in points.
Sweet is looking for his fifth World of Outlaws championship. He has won the last four years, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. If Sweet wins five straight titles, he will join Steve Kinser and Schatz as the only racers to win five straight. Kinser did it twice, including six straight from 1983 -1988.
So far this season, Sweet has six wins in 47 starts, including 27 top-five and 42 top-ten finishes.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars stay at Jackson Motorplex for night three of the 45th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals today for a $25,000-to-win finale. Hot laps start at 4:30 p.m. and can be seen on Dirtvison.com.
