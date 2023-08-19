Brad Sweet WOFO

So far this season, Brad Sweet has 47 starts, six wins, 27 top-five, and 42 top-ten finishes.

 Photo Credit: Worldofoutlaws.com

The Greatest Show on Dirt returned to the track Thursday night at the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, for the 45th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals. It was the 48th race of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series this year.

