Brad Sweet WOFO

So far this season, Sweet has seven wins, 34 top-five, and 51 top-ten finishes in 56 starts.

 Courtesy of World of Outlaws

The “Greatest Show on Dirt” completed the third night of the Gold Cup Race of Champions at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet came in fifth place Saturday night.

Corey Day took home the victory and $25,000.