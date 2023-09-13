The “Greatest Show on Dirt” completed the third night of the Gold Cup Race of Champions at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet came in fifth place Saturday night.
Corey Day took home the victory and $25,000.
“This is kind of where I got my start and really put myself on the map with my first breakout run,” Day told worldofoutlaws.com. “It’s unbelievable to be there. To do it in front of your fans is unreal. The amount of Corey Day shirts I’ve seen here this weekend is awesome. I appreciate you guys so much. I’m just at a loss for words. We’ve been close a couple times. We were close at Skagit, close at Perris and Bakersfield last year and couldn’t do it. This is a relief, for sure. It’s something I’ve dreamed about for a long time.”
Day became the seventh different driver to win their first career race at Silver Dollar Speedway. Kyle Larson (2011) and Jonathan Allard (2014) did so in their Gold Cup finalesd. Day became the second driver to earn their first victory this year, along with Brady Bacon. The World of Outlaws’ all-time win list now sits at 151 different drivers.
Following Day were Justin Sanders, Michael Kofoid, Dominic Scelzi, and Sweet to round out the top five.
So far this season, Sweet has seven wins, 34 top-five, and 51 top-ten finishes in 56 starts. Sweet has 86 wins, 441 top-five, and 663 top-ten finishes in his career.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series returns to the track Friday for the Tom Tarlton Classic in Hanford, CA.