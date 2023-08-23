Sports Reporter
On Saturday at the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet competed in the AGCO Jackson Nationals and finished second in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race.
Carson Macedo edged out Sweet and took home the win and the $25,000 prize.
“I’ve got the utmost respect for Brad Sweet,” Macedo told Worldofoutlaws.com. “He’s an unbelievable race car driver, so to duel with him there at the end like that is pretty cool. I’m just super thankful for this Albaugh #41 team. Philip Dietz is unreal. To win this race back-to-back is pretty special. I feel like Phil has an extremely good package, good car here. And Clyde Knipp and Nate Repetz, they’re the hardest workers out here on the tour. They grind it out every day. They do an incredible job, so I’m happy to reward them with a win. Just hats off to this Jason Johnson Racing team.”
With two laps to go, Sweet regained the top spot. Coming to the white flag, Macedo drove from the top of Turn 3 down to the bottom on the exit of Turn 4 to gather speed on the final lap. Macedo went past Sweet to seal the victory.
“I just kind of got out-raced there at the end,” Sweet told Worldofoutlaws.com. “I feel like I could’ve done a better job once I got ahead of him to keep him behind me, but he surprised me with some of the runs he got. I wasn’t expecting him, when I passed him on the top, to make speed back up on me. But this track is wide and flat, so once he got there and this dirty air, even if they get just kind of close to you, you really feel it. I got a little dirty air and got behind him and mounted another charge and got back by him. Taking the white (flag) in the lead I should’ve just really protected the bottom. I didn’t get across the front straightaway enough, and he got back to my inside. He did a better job protecting and moving his car around.”
Donny Schatz, James McFadden, and Giovanni Scelzi followed Macedo and Sweet to round out the top five.
Along with taking 2nd place, Sweet took home a $10,000 payday and remains in first place in points with 6,568.
Macedo moved past David Gravel with 6,518 points; Gravel is now in third with 6,508 points, while Logan Schuchart (6,280) and Sclezi (6,250) round out the top five.
So far this season, Sweet has six wins, 28 top-five, and 43 top-ten finishes in 48 starts.
The “Greatest Show on Dirt” heads to North Dakota for two straight nights, for the Gerdau presents the 2nd Leg of the Northern Tour at River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Friday, August 25. The next night is the Gerdau presents the Duel in the Dakotas at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday, August 26.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
