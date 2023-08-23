brad sweet Eldora

Carson Macedo was able to hold off Brad Sweet‘s late challenge at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio earlier this year.

 Photo credit Trent Gower

On Saturday at the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet competed in the AGCO Jackson Nationals and finished second in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race.

