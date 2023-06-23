Sports Reporter
On Wednesday night, the Huset’s High Bank Nationals Sprint Car races kicked off at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. The Huset’s Speedway is a 0.375 track with a dirt surface.
The event will feature a $750,000 purse, with the main event on June 24 paying a record $250,000 to the winner and $5,000 to start. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet finished in 16th on opening night and earned $1,500.
Kyle Larson came first place and earned the big prize of $20,000. David Gravel, Rico Abreu, and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.
Larson will miss today’s prelims for Nascar to compete in the High Bank Nationals.
“Good to have a good first night,” Larson told Worldofoutlaws.com. “I only get to run two of these prelim nights so I’ve got to make them count. We had a great night tonight. Qualified good, went forward in the Heat race, and then obviously won the Feature. Hopefully, we have another good run tomorrow.”
Larson pulled in front of Abreau with seven laps to go and never relinquished the lead.
RESULTS:
NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[5]; 2. 2-David Gravel[12]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu[1]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[9]; 5. 11-Cory Eliason[2]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[10]; 7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[8]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog[17]; 9. 5-Spencer Bayston[3]; 10. 3-Tim Kaeding[22]; 11. 25-Lachlan McHugh[4]; 12. 5X-Kerry Madsen[11]; 13. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[7]; 14. 13-Mark Dobmeier[14]; 15. 20G-Noah Gass[18]; 16. 49-Brad Sweet[24]; 17. 7S-Robbie Price[20]; 18. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[16]; 19. 21-Brian Brown[13]; 20. (DNF) 88-Austin McCarl[23]; 21. (DNF) 29-Sye Lynch[21]; 22. (DNF) 10-Matt Juhl[6]; 23. (DNF) 14T-Tim Estenson[15]; 24. (DNF) 5T-Ryan Timms[19]
Sweet is currently No.1 in points with 4,196, and Gravel trails Sweet by ten points with 4,186. Macedo (4,156), Logan Schuchart (4,020), and Donny Schatz (3,968) wrap up the top five.
In 31 races this season, Sweet has five wins, 18 top-five finishes and 27 top-ten finishes.
Sweet will race in night three of the High Bank Nationals tonight, with hot laps/qualifying starting at 4:30 p.m. and opening ceremonies starting at 5:30 p.m. The event can be watched on Dirtvison.com.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: