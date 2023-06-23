brad sweet

In 31 races this season, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet has five wins, 18 top-five finishes and 27 top-ten finishes.

 Photo Credit: Trent Gower

Sports Reporter

On Wednesday night, the Huset’s High Bank Nationals Sprint Car races kicked off at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. The Huset’s Speedway is a 0.375 track with a dirt surface.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.