Sports Reporter
On Tuesday Night, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet competed in the Brad Doty Classic at the Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, for a chance to win $15,000.
Sweet came in 15th place, while Elk Grove native Kyle Larson took home the $15,000 prize for winning the race. Larson also won the Brad Doty Classic in 2022 and became the only driver to win back-to-back Brad Doty Classics.
Amazingly Larson led for all 40 laps.
“I was making mistakes in (Turns) 3 and 4 because I would catch traffic or start to see them, and I’d slow down and try to drive easier,” Larson told worldofoutlaws.com. “Then I wouldn’t get my wheel spin when I needed to and get swallowed up in the cushion. I wasn’t sure where Sheldon was behind me, but I figured he’d be having a hard time seeing as well. When I got to the back bumper of traffic, that was really tough. The cushion in (Turns) 1 and 2 was really tall right in the center, taller than it typically is. And then on exit there was nothing, and you couldn’t see it. They were blowing across the bottom, and all the dust would end up at the top of the racetrack.”
Sheldon Haudenschild came second, followed by Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz, and David Gravel.
With his 15th place finish, Sweet picked up 120 points, but Gravel’s fifth-place finish earned him 140 points and allowed him to take over the points lead from Sweet.
Gravel now has 5,118 points and holds an eight-point lead over Sweet, who has 5,110: Macedo (5,084), Logan Schuchart (4,920), and Haudenschild (4,872) round out the top five.
So far this season, Sweet has 38 starts, six wins, 21 top-five, and 33 top-ten finishes.
Next for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car series will be the Knight Before The Kings Royal in Rossburg, Ohio, tomorrow.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
