Sports Reporter
Grass Valley native Brad Sweet took home the win on Saturday night in the finale of the Skagit Nationals in Washington. It was the 54th race of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.
Sweet took home the $26,000 prize and extended his World of Outlaws point lead by earning 150 points.
“I get tired of getting passed late in these races,” Sweet said. “I saw the 14 (Day) climbing the board, and I saw the top getting cleaner and cleaner. Typically, he’s kind of one of those guys that’ll find a line. I’ve watched a lot of video, and he always seems to make a lot of speed on the cushion. I was a little nervous. I felt really good on the bottom, but you don’t really know what’s up there until you go up there. So, I tried it one lap and realized my car wasn’t as good up there, so I had to pretty much commit to the bottom. You keep your tires cooler on the bottom, so I felt like even if he stayed with me for a few laps his tires would get hot. It was a lot more challenging to make speed on the cushion. I just tried to hit my lines and drive as hard as I possibly could those last ten laps. Just happy to be in Victory Lane.”
Sweet went largely unchallenged after he took the race lead from James McFadden on lap 8; Sweet led the race for 28 laps.
Sweet’s win was the 86th Outlaw victory of his career, tying him with Daryn Pittman for ninth on the series’ all-time list.
Corey Day, James McFadden, Michael Kofoid, and David Gravel followed Sweet.
On Labor Day, the “Greatest Show on Dirt” headed to the Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington, where Logan Schuchart took home the victory. Sweet came in fourth place and picked up 142 points in the race.
After Shuchart, Rico Abreu, Donny Schatz, Sweet, and Day rounded out the top five.
Sweet is still the points leader with 7,364 points and leads second-place Gravel, by 78 points. Gravel has 7,286.
Carson Macedo (7,266), Schuchart (7,034), and Giovanni Scelzi (7,018) round out the top five.
So far this season, Sweet has seven wins, 32 top-five, and 49 top-ten finishes in 54 starts.
The World of Outlaw series returns to the track for the Gold Cup Race of Champions at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California, on Thursday.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: