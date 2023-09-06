Brad Sweet

So far this season, Sweet has seven wins, 32 top-five, and 49 top-ten finishes in 54 starts.

 Photo courtesy off worldofoutlaws.com

Sports Reporter

Grass Valley native Brad Sweet took home the win on Saturday night in the finale of the Skagit Nationals in Washington. It was the 54th race of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

