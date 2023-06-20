Sports Reporter
Last Friday night, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series kicked off their two-night event, the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet had a good showing on both nights with back-to-back third-place finishes.
Friday
Giovanni Scelzi edged out David Gravel to win on Friday night. Sweet, James McFadden and Sheldon Haudenschild rounded out the top five.
Along with his third-place finish, Sweet picked up 144 points and earned $3,200.
“The racetrack was awesome, top, bottom, middle at times, and super racy,” Sweet told Worldofoutlaws.com. “I just think the two guys in front of me were just a little bit better, and track position was kind of key. I think if I was out front, I would’ve had a car that was capable of winning tonight. That’s all you can ask for. We’ll just try to come back tomorrow and make some subtle improvements.”
Results
NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[2]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[3]; 4. 83-James McFadden[5]; 5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]; 6. 1A-Jacob Allen[7]; 7. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart[11]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz[8]; 10. 5-Spencer Bayston[9]; 11. 9-Kasey Kahne[10]; 12. 17B-Bill Balog[12]; 13. 20G-Noah Gass[16]; 14. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[13]; 15. 7S-Robbie Price[14]; 16. 23-Russel Borland[15]; 17. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[19]; 18. 1-Brenham Crouch[22]; 19. U2-Jack Vanderboom[20]; 20. 87A-Austin Hartmann[17]; 21. (DNF) 6-Bill Rose[18]; 22. (DNF) 19B-Jack Berger[21]
Saturday
Sweet placed third for the second straight night Saturday, giving him his 14th podium of the season and his seventh podium in 14 starts at Beaver Dam.
“It was a great racetrack tonight, very racy,” Sweet commented. “We were really good on the restarts and able to run whatever line we could to pass cars, sometimes the middle and sometimes the bottom. Hats off to my Napa Auto Parts guys. They did a great job bailing us out from 11th.”
Haudenschild won on Saturday night and took home the $20,000 prize. It was his fourth win at Beaver Dam, tying him with Sweet and Daryn Pittman for most wins at Beaver Dam Raceway.
Gravel finished second, followed by Sweet, Carson Macedo, and Logan Schuchart.
Sweet once again picked up 144 points and $3,500.
Results
NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[4]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[11]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]; 6. 5-Spencer Bayston[2]; 7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]; 8. 1A-Jacob Allen[3]; 9. 83-James McFadden[10]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz[12]; 11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[8]; 12. 9-Kasey Kahne[13]; 13. 7S-Robbie Price[9]; 14. 17B-Bill Balog[15]; 15. 20G-Noah Gass[14]; 16. 1-Brenham Crouch[17]; 17. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[16]; 18. 23-Russel Borland[19]; 19. 6-Bill Rose[18]; 20. 87A-Austin Hartmann[20]; 21. 26-Preston Ruh[22]; 22. 19B-Jack Berger[21]; 23. (DNS) U2-Jack Vanderboom; 24. (DNS) 49T-Jarrod Schneiderman
Sweet earned 288 points in two nights to remain in first place in the standings with 4,196. Gravel trails Sweet by ten points with 4,186. Macedo (4,156), Schuchart (4,020), and Donny Schatz (3,968) wrap up the top five.
In 30 races this season, Sweet has 18 top-five finishes and 27 top-ten finishes. Sweet has finished third in his last three races and hasn’t been worse than sixth in his previous six races.
Next for Sweet is a four-day racing event, the Huset’s High Bank Nationals, at the Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. The races start tomorrow and run through Saturday with hot laps, qualifying at 4:30 p.m., and opening ceremonies at 5:30 p.m.