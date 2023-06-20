Brad Sweet

 Photo courtesy off worldofoutlaws.com

Sports Reporter

Last Friday night, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series kicked off their two-night event, the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet had a good showing on both nights with back-to-back third-place finishes.

