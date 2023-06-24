Sweet wins Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup

Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet celebrates his victory at the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup July 20, 2021 at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania. Sweet placed eighth after starting 16th during night two of the High Bank Nationals in Brandon South Dakota this week.

 Courtesy Photo

Sports Reporter

Night two of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series High Bank Nationals occurred Thursday night at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. After finishing 16th on opening night and earning $1,500, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet improved to eighth place, earning him $2,500.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.