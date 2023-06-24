Night two of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series High Bank Nationals occurred Thursday night at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. After finishing 16th on opening night and earning $1,500, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet improved to eighth place, earning him $2,500.
Roth Motorsport’s James McFadden did not qualify on Wednesday night but bounced back to finish first on night two and took home $20,000.
“After last night, I was contemplating if I could drive a Sprint Car anymore,” McFadden told worldofoutlaws.com. “Hats off to Brent (Ventura), Wood (Gary Patellaro), and Rob (Beattie). I didn’t do a very good job last night. I couldn’t figure out whether I wasn’t comfortable or it was me not doing my job right. We worked hard. I felt really good all night, and it shows. These deals are tough to win, so anytime you can win one is great.”
David Gavel made a run to try and top McFadden on the last lap but could not catch up.
“Man, I really wanted to win that race,” Gravel said. “James made that car about as wide as possible. It wasn’t anything dirty. He was protecting the win, but I made that wide. I really want to win for these guys.”
However, Gravel did pick up $10,000. Michael Kofoid ($6,000), Logan Schuchart ($5,500), and Jacob Allen ($5,500) rounded out the top five.
NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 83-James McFadden[3]; 2. 2-David Gravel[7]; 3. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[1]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 5. 1A-Jacob Allen[8]; 6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[9]; 7. 5-Spencer Bayston[4]; 8. 49-Brad Sweet[6]; 9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[22]; 10. 24-Rico Abreu[18]; 11. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 12. 20G-Noah Gass[23]; 13. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[13]; 14. 9-Kasey Kahne[11]; 15. 7S-Robbie Price[10]; 16. 21-Brian Brown[14]; 17. 5X-Kerry Madsen[24]; 18. 15-Donny Schatz[16]; 19. 88-Austin McCarl[15]; 20. 6C-Carson McCarl[12]; 21. 11S-Parker Price Miller[17]; 22. 57-Kyle Larson[19]; 23. 11-Cory Eliason[21]; 24. 9R-Chase Randall[20]
Sweet is currently No.1 in points with 4,196, and Gravel trails Sweet by ten points with 4,186. Macedo (4,156), Schuchart (4,020), and Donny Schatz (3,968) wrap up the top five.
In 32 races this season, Sweet has 18 top-five finishes and 27 top-ten finishes.
Sweet will race in the final night of the High Bank Nationals tonight with a chance to win $250,000. Hot laps/qualifying starts at 4:30 p.m., and opening ceremonies start at 5:30 p.m. The event can be watched on Dirtvison.com.
