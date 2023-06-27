Brad Sweet

Grass Valley native Brad Sweet placed fourth on Friday night and seventh on Saturday night in the Huset’s High Bank Nationals

Sports Reporter

Over the weekend, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series wrapped up the Huset’s High Bank Nationals in Brandon, South Dakota. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet placed fourth on Friday night and seventh on Saturday night.

