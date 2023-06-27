Sports Reporter
Over the weekend, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series wrapped up the Huset’s High Bank Nationals in Brandon, South Dakota. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet placed fourth on Friday night and seventh on Saturday night.
Friday
On Friday night Logan Schuchart went ahead on lap five and never looked back and took home the $20,000 prize.
“Happy we were able to hold on. $20,000 is a lot of money, but we’re focused on $250,000 tomorrow,” Schuchart told worldofoutlaws.com. “I feel like I roll this racetrack really good right now when everything is right. I feel like we have as good of a shot as anybody. For any big race, it feels good to roll into with confidence.”
Finishing second was Michael Kofoid, who took home $10,000. Spencer Bayston ($6,000), Sweet ($5,500), and Gravel (5,000) finished in the top five.
RESULTS:
NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[3]; 3. 5-Spencer Bayston[2]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet[8]; 5. 2-David Gravel[7]; 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 7. 21-Brian Brown[9]; 8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[24]; 9. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 10. 9R-Chase Randall[12]; 11. 5X-Kerry Madsen[13]; 12. 24-Rico Abreu[10]; 13. 88-Austin McCarl[11]; 14. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[20]; 15. 5T-Ryan Timms[16]; 16. 15-Donny Schatz[21]; 17. 17B-Bill Balog[17]; 18. 7S-Robbie Price[18]; 19. 83H-Justin Henderson[15]; 20. 52-Blake Hahn[23]; 21. 9-Kasey Kahne[19]; 22. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[6]; 23. 29-Sye Lynch[22]; 24. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[14]
Saturday
On Saturday night $250,000 was on the line for the first-place finisher. Leading for the final 11 laps, Gravel took home the $250,000 prize.
“I guess all the seconds (places) paid off. One of these times I was going to win one, so this is a good one to win,” Gravel said to World of Outlaws. “We’ve been really good here. Last year we had the gate deal. I thought we had a really good shot at winning last year. To come back and win with Levi (son), my whole family, for Cody (Jacobs, crew chief), Tod and everything he does for the sport. The crowd was amazing. T-shirt trailer was crazy. It just shows you when a track owner commits to trying to build an event here at a racetrack it pays off. He’s paying money. There’s big fans. It was a great event.”
Behind Gravel, Rico Abreu claimed the runner-up spot for his second podium in four nights and took home $50,000. Kyle Larson finished third, earning a prize of $25,000, followed by Schuhart ($15,000) and Carson Macedo ($10,000) to close out the top five.
With his 7th place finish, Sweet earned a cash prize of $ 7,500. With a run from 22nd to seventh, Sweet earned the KSE Racing Hard Charger. Sweet took home a total of $17,000 in the four-race event.
RESULTS:
NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[4]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[3]; 3. 57-Kyle Larson[6]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo[7]; 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 7. 49-Brad Sweet[22]; 8. 5-Spencer Bayston[10]; 9. 11-Cory Eliason[9]; 10. 1A-Jacob Allen[11]; 11. 15-Donny Schatz[13]; 12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]; 13. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[21]; 14. 20G-Noah Gass[16]; 15. 3-Tim Kaeding[18]; 16. 7S-Robbie Price[19]; 17. 11S-Parker Price Miller[17]; 18. 21-Brian Brown[12]; 19. 25-Lachlan McHugh[23]; 20. 83-James McFadden[14]; 21. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[1]; 22. 83H-Justin Henderson[15]; 23. 88-Austin McCarl[24]; 24. 17B-Bill Balog[20]
Each racer earned 90 points per race in the Huset’s Bank Nationals. Sweet is the points leader in World of Outlaws, with 4,556. He has a ten point lead on Gravel, who has 4,546. Maceco (4,516), Schuchart (4,380), and Donny Schatz (4,328) wrap up the top five.
So far this season, Sweet has 34 starts, five wins, 19 top-five, and 30 top-ten finishes.