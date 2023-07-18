brad sweet Eldora

Carson Macedo was able to hold off Brad Sweet‘s late challenge Friday at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

 Photo credit Trent Gower

Sports Repoter

The “Greatest Show on Dirt” invaded Eldora Speedway last Friday and Saturday night in Rossburg, Ohio, for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet came in second place Friday but did not race in the featured event on Saturday night.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.