The “Greatest Show on Dirt” invaded Eldora Speedway last Friday and Saturday night in Rossburg, Ohio, for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet came in second place Friday but did not race in the featured event on Saturday night.
Carson Macedo took home the victory and $20,000.
“I slid myself in (Turns) 3 and 4,” Macedo told worldofoutlaws.com. “I knew I lost a lot of time, but I didn’t think he’s slide me right then. I didn’t feel like my run was that bad, so he must’ve been pretty close before that… He (Sweet) slid me and just woke me back up. I didn’t realize how uniform you could run the fence in (Turns) 1 and 2. Once he drove by me I kind of grabbed another gear and got my elbows way up in the seat and just started running as hard as I possibly could.”
Giovanni Scelzi, Rico Abreu, and David Gravel followed Macedo and Sweet.
Sweet took home $10,000 and 146 points, along with his second-place finish.
Donny Schatz’ took first place Saturday night, and the victory brought him $175,000.
“I think it’s the adversity lately” Schatz told worldofoutlaws.com. “We’re not performing the way we want, and tonight we did. These guys brought a car down from upstairs with a two-year-old motor there. Obviously, it runs pretty damn good. We tried a lot of different stuff this week. We came here in May, and we were really good, but the racetrack is different. It just takes everything you can get. These guys just kept digging. There isn’t anybody in this pit area that wants to run seventh, eighth, twelfth, sixteenth, but we’ve done that. Tonight, I don’t know what you say. I guess the stars lined up.”
After Schatz, Brent Marks finished second, followed by Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild, and Kyle Larson.
Saturday’s race didn’t affect the points standings in the World of Outlaws standings.
With 156 points on Friday, Sweet cut Gravel’s points lead down to two.
Gravel currently has 5,348 points, and Sweet has 5,346 points. Macedo (5,324), Logan Schuchart (5,138), and Haudenschild (5,094) round out the top five.
The “Greatest Show on Dirt” heads to York Haven, Pennsylvania, Wednesday for the Word of Outlaws Bricker’s Bash at the Baps Motor Speedway.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.