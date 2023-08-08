brad sweet

In 45 starts this season, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet has six wins, 27 top-five finishes and 40 top-ten finishes.

 Photo Credit: Trent Gower

Sports Reporter

With back-to-back third-place finishes on Friday and Saturday, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet regained first place in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Standings.

