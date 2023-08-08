Sports Reporter
With back-to-back third-place finishes on Friday and Saturday, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet regained first place in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Standings.
Friday’s race was the Night Before the Ironman, and Saturday was the Ironman 55. Both races were at the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri.
Spencer Bayston took home the victory on Friday night.
“You start to wonder if you can win again,” Bayston told worldofoutlaws.com. “You know, it’s been over a year. We have all the tools. We have great partners. Great members and a phenomenal car owner with Chad Clemens. There’re times you start to question yourself. Just to get him out of the way feels really, really good.”
Following behind Bayston were Giovanni Scelzi, Sweet, James McFadden, and Cole Macedo.
With his third-place finish Friday, Sweet picked up 144 points.
On Saturday, Sweet finished in third place once again and earned 144 points.
Kyle Larson edged out Logan Schucahrt to take home the Ironman 55 title.
“That was probably the most fun Sprint Car race I’ve run maybe ever,” Larson told worldofoutlaws.com. “It was just a great race. I hope all of you fans enjoyed it. Even if you wanted anybody else to win, that was a damn good race. You can’t say enough about it. Thanks to Paul Silva and everybody on this car. This was a great race, and I love I-55.”
It was Larson’s third win in Pevely and his second time winning the Ironman title.
Following Larson and Schuchart were Sweet, Corey Day, and Carson Macedo to round out the top five.
“Man, Turn 4 coming to the checkered I was kind of a fan and wasn’t sure if they were going to make it out of it,” Sweet told worldofoutlaws. “So, I was trying to figure out if they do make contact what to do there. That was a heck of a race. I got to watch it up close and personal.”
In 17 starts at the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Sweet has 15 podium finishes.
Sweet picked 288 points this weekend and took over the points lead from David Gravel. Sweet now holds a 14-point lead over Gravel. It is the ninth time the points lead has changed this season.
Sweet has 6,202 points, Gravel 6,188 points, while Macedo (6,142), Schuchart (5,954), and Scelzi (5,876) round out the top five.
So far this season, Sweet has six wins, 27 top-five finishes, and 40 top-ten finishes in 45 starts this year.
Next for the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will be the Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa.
Racing kicks off Wednesday and runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday—hot laps start at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
