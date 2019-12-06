BOXING: T-5 Boxing strives to build strong bodies and minds

When Brian Scott rebooted T-5 Boxing 18 months ago, his goal was to offer a place for young people to come and channel their anger in a positive and productive manner.

He wasn’t sure what kind of response the fledgeling boxing gym would receive.

The response has been resounding.

Since T-5 Boxing opened its doors at 158 Olympia Park Rd in Grass Valley, the gym has steadily built a large base of students and has since had to expand.

What started as a tiny gym, just big enough for a boxing ring, some heavy bags and a speed bag, has developed into a multi-faceted training facility big enough to house its growing clientele.

Scott said his gym has around 60 students now, about 45 of which are 18 years old or younger.

“It’s been awesome. It’s where my heart is at — youth outreach,” said Scott. “It’s geared toward the youth, toward getting them off the streets and getting them a safe place to go, have fun and process their emotions.”

Martin Foster, 16, has been training at T-5 for about four months. He said T-5 has helped him with his confidence, his physical health and his overall mental well being.”

“It’s definitely helped me channel my anger,” Foster said. “When I come into class I can just let it all out… Brian is really fun. He’s a great trainer and his programs help us develop better skills.”

Fellow boxer Carlos Zanudo, 18, said he’s also benefited from his time at the gym.

“I came here because I wanted a better life physically, a healthier life, and to learn some self defense,” said Zanudo. “Brian is a great coach and really supportive. I definitely feel more confident and have seen an improvement health wise.”

T-5 Boxing was originally started by Rocci Twitchell Sr. in 1989. After Twitchell Sr. died in 2014, his son Rocci Twitchell Jr. took over T-5 Boxing and ran it through gyms in the Sacramento area before hosting it in his home garage.

Scott, a former student of Twitchell Sr., took over T-5 Boxing in July of 2018, and Rocci Jr. remains involved as a coach.

“Its really growing. I love it,” said Rocci Jr. “It’s a good place for the kids to come and get away from the TVs and the video games and the cell phones, get a break from that and come get a good work out. A lot of kids have a lot of inner anger and don’t know how to channel it. This is a great place to come channel all your hate and negativity, and walk out a better person.”

Scott said it’s his dream to be able to offer a safe environment for young people to get off the streets and learn the sweet science.

“It was everything I wanted or needed when I was young,” Scott said, referring to the time he spent with Rocci Sr. and T-5 Boxing in his youth. “To be able to give it back is a dream come true. I’m just living it out. Giving back to the community is what I’m all about.”

While Scott emphasizes youth outreach, the gym is open to all comers who are looking to sharpen their skills in the ring or get into it for the first time.

“I think this place is awesome,” said Masters boxing champ Ken Bigham, now in his 70s. “This is a world-class gym. Of all the gyms I’ve been to in my life, this is on par… It’s Brian’s leadership and vision that has pulled this along.”

T-5 Boxing is open six days a week and is currently offering youth classes, adult classes and cardio kickboxing classes. To learn more about the gym and for a full list of classes and times visit https://www.t-5boxing.com/.

