Tahoe Alpine skiers Bennett, Ganong miss Olympic Downhill podium

Two-time Olympians from Tahoe, Bryce Bennett and Travis Ganong, competed Sunday night after strong winds canceled Saturday’s downhill medal event.

Wearing bib No. 1, Bennett, also known as The Rock, was the first skier on the course in Beijing. Wearing bib No. 18 was fellow American, Ganong. Neither American earned a spot on the podium.

Bennett came in 19th place with a time of 1:44:25 that was 1.56 seconds behind the gold medal winner, Beat Feuz of Switzerland. Johan Clarey, of France, won the silver medal after coming in a tenth of a second behind. Matthias Mayer of Austria took the bronze.

Ganong came in 20th place with a time of 1:44:39.

Another American, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, fared better at 14th place with a time of 1:43:91, though that was still 1.22 seconds behind the winner.