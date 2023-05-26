Sports Reporter
The Sac-Joaquin Boys Volleyball Forum announced their 2023 Sac-Joaquin All-Section Boys Volleyball team on Wednesday. Nevada Union Miners’ seniors Tate Beaudette and Brett Cota were named to the team.
Beaudette was named Sac-Joaquin All-Section Honorable Mention, while Cota was selected All Sac-Joaquin Section Non-Club Player of the Year.
Beaudette and Cota led the Miners to a 30-7 overall record and a 10-0 record in the Foothill Valley League (FVL). They also helped Nevada Union to a D-III Championship in the 2023 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Boys Volleyball Playoffs with a 3-1 win over the Merced Bears (29-9, 11-1).
As of April 26th, Cota has 230 kills, and Beaudette has 118. Beaudette led the team in aces with 45, followed by Cota with 24. Beaudette also led the Miners in assists with 397.
Colin Marks from Jesuit won the Sac-Joaquin Section Player of the Year, and Sara Marks from Jesuit won Coach of the Year.
The players named to the All-Section Team were selected based on their performance and leadership during the 2023 boys’ high school volleyball season.
Votes for the team were cast by a panel of 34 boys varsity volleyball head coaches from high schools in the Sac-Joaquin Section of California. The All-Section Team comprises 17 players on the First Team, including the 2023 Player of the Year, with ten other players earning honorable mention.
In addition, the coaches voted to identify the Non-Club Player of the Year, from among the players who did not play club volleyball during the 2022-2023 academic year. The coaches voted to recognize the Coach of the Year from among their peers.
Sac-Joaquin Section Player of the Year
Colin Marks, Setter, Senior, Jesuit (Carmichael) High School1
First Team All Sac-Joaquin Section
Kale Cochran, Outside Hitter, Sophomore, Whitney (Rocklin) High School
Ben Cohen, Libero, Senior, Woodcreek (Roseville) High School 3
Lorenzo Crisol, Libero, Senior, Jesuit (Carmichael) High School 2
Anthony Dobie, Outside Hitter, Senior Laguna Creek (Elk Grove) High School
John Downey, Middle Hitter, Senior, Jesuit (Carmichael) High School 2
Johnny Ferguson, Outside Hitter/Middle Hitter, Senior, Encina Preparatory (Sacramento) High School
Griffin Hurd, Middle Hitter, Senior, Jesuit (Carmichael) High School
Kaden Hutcherson, Outside Hitter, Junior, Antelope High School
Max Phong, Setter/Opposite Hitter, Senior, Merced High School
Josiah Reif, Outside Hitter, Senior, Ripon Christian High School
Cole Rogers, Opposite Hitter, Senior, Modesto High School
George Ruiz, Outside Hitter, Junior, Patterson High School
Vince Semon, Outside Hitter, Senior, Jesuit (Carmichael) High School 2
Merc Ubag, Setter, Senior, Folsom High School
Joel Van Groningen, Outside Hitter, Senior, Ripon Christian High School
Ethan Wells, Outside Hitter/Middle Hitter, Junior, Davis Senior High School
Sac-Joaquin All-Section Honorable Mention
Lucas Baluyut, Libero, Senior, Lathrop High School
Tate Beaudette, Setter/Opposite Hitter, Senior, Nevada Union (Grass Valley) High School
Carson Gore, Opposite Hitter, Senior, Whitney (Rocklin) High School
Tobey Jennings, Outside Hitter, Senior, Granite Bay High School
Isaac Kesler, Middle Hitter, Senior, Antelope High School
Abraham Palacios, Outside Hitter, Junior, Weston Ranch (Stockton) High School
Jaden Schauer, Middle Hitter, Senior, Woodcreek (Roseville) High School
Camden Steckler, Middle Hitter, Senior, Manteca High School 3
Matthew Suico, Outside Hitter/Libero, Senior, Enochs (Modesto) High School
Andrew Taylor, Setter, Junior, Woodcreek (Roseville) High School
All Sac-Joaquin Section Non-Club Player of the Year
Brett Cota, Outside Hitter, Senior, Nevada Union (Grass Valley) High School
Sac-Joaquin Section Coach of the Year
Sara Marks, Jesuit (Carmichael) High School 4