Beat The Experts: Wild weekend has ‘experts’ scratching their heads

It was a wild weekend of football that featured several overtime contests, game-winning field goals in the final seconds and some surprising blowouts.

When the dust settled, the so-called “experts” in The Union’s 2021 Beat The Experts Football Pick ’em contest were left wondering what went wrong after another underwhelming effort.

The Union’s experts (Walter Ford and Brian O’Brien) put together an atrocious 4-8 showing across this past weekend’s slate of “Beat the Experts” games, and through six weeks of the 10-week season have an embarrassing 36-36 overall record.

Our mediocre ability is good for those competing against us. Remember, in Beat the Experts, if you simply beat Brian and myself, the “experts,” on any given week, you are automatically entered into the end of the season drawing for a 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Television with HDR and Wi-Fi, valued at $1,199, provided by Beam “Easy Living” Center. The more weeks you beat us, the more entries you get in the drawing.

Taking home the top spot in week six was Michael Blake, who went an impressive 9-3 with a tiebreaker of 38. He will be receiving a $25 gift card to SPD. Second place was a tie and went to Greg Wasley and Justin Morgan, who had identical 8-4 records with a tiebreaker of 49. They will each be receiving a $15 gift card to Beam “Easy Living” Center.





This week’s games feature a classic college rivalry bout, a clash in the Mountain West Conference and a marquee AFC north showdown

WEEK 7 GAMES

Colorado at Cal: Cal takes this battle in the Pac-12 basement. Experts pick (Walter): Cal.

Nevada at Fresno State: New strength of MWC face off here. Bulldogs may be a little better. Experts pick (Brian): Fresno State.

USC at Notre Dame: One of the more storied college rivalries of all time. Irish are a much better team than the Trojans and will show it Saturday. Experts pick (Walter): Notre Dame.

Clemson at Pittsburgh: Hard to imagine picking Panthers in this one a couple years ago but they are for real. Experts pick (Brian): Pittsburgh.

Colts at 49ers: The 49ers are coming off a bye week and whether it’s Jimmy G or Trey Lance, they get the win. Experts pick (Walter): 49ers.

Eagles at Raiders: Raiders seem to have weathered the Gruden storm. Should get this one at home. Experts pick (Brian): Raiders.

Chiefs at Titans: Neither team has had the start they were hoping for. Taking the Chiefs in a tight one. Experts pick (Walter): Chiefs.

Falcons at Dolphins: Not sure what went wrong with Miami but will likely see a new coach soon. Experts pick (Brian): Falcons.

Panthers at Giants: Panthers have been competitive. The Giants have not. Experts pick (Walter): Panthers.

Bengals at Ravens: Have lost picking against Ravens too many times. Have to try to pick them now. Experts pick (Brian): Ravens.

Bears at Buccaneers: The Bears won’t score enough to keep up with the Bucs’ high powered offense. Experts pick (Walter): Buccaneers.

Jets at Patriots: An angry Patriots team will show up in this one. Experts pick (Brian): Patriots.

Tiebreaker: Combined score of Texans at Cardinals game: Cardinals will score a lot. The Texans won’t. Experts pick (Walter): 44

Week six game results and the week seven pick ’em games are listed below. Players can jump in and try to Beat the Experts (it’s really not that hard) at anytime throughout the 10-week season. Just go to TheUnion.com and click on the Beat the Experts tile on the home page, or visit TheUnion.com/bte2021. It’s fun, free and you might win a big TV.

BEAT THE EXPERTS Week 6 results 1. Washington State beat Stanford, 34-31 2. LSU beat Florida, 49-42 3. Auburn beat Arkansas, 38-23 4. Oklahoma State beat Texas, 32-24 5. Raiders beat Broncos, 34-24 6. Cowboys beat Patriots, 35-29 7. Packers beat Bears, 24-14 8. Vikings beat Panthers, 34-28 9. Bengals beat Lions, 34-11 10. Cardinals beat Browns, 37-14 11. Ravens beat Chargers, 34-6 12. Jaguars beat Dolphins, 23-20 Tiebreaker: Combined score of the Seahawks at Steelers game: 43 “Experts” week 6 record: 4-8, tiebreaker: 39 “Experts” overall record: 36-36 Week 6 winner: Michael Blake, 9-3, tiebreaker: 38 Week 6 runner-ups: Greg Wasley, 8-4, tiebreaker: 49, and Justin Morgan, 8-4, tiebreaker: 49 Week 7 Games 1. Colorado at Cal 2. Nevada at Fresno State 3. USC at Notre Dame 4. Clemson at Pittsburgh 5. Colts at 49ers 6. Eagles at Raiders 7. Chiefs at Titans 8. Falcons at Dolphins 9. Panthers at Giants 10. Bengals at Ravens 11. Bears at Buccaneers 12. Jets at Patriots

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com