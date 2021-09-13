Beat the Experts: Tough week for the experts

Week one of Beat The Experts is in the books, and it was a rough one for the self-described experts.

I, along with my fellow expert Brian O’Brien, went a combined 5-7 this week. Bad for us, but good for those who played. Remember, all you have to do is beat us on any given week and you get an entry into the end of the season grand prize drawing for the 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Television with HDR and Wi-Fi, provided by Beam “Easy Living” Center in Grass Valley. The more you beat us, the more entries you get into the drawing.

The week one winner was David Rouff, who went 7-5 overall. For Rouff’s efforts we will be sending him a $25 gift card to Port of Subs in Grass Valley. Second place went to Keith Badger (6-6, tiebreaker: 48), and he will be receiving a $15 gift card to Beam “Easy Living” Center.

Any chance at a successful week one showing for the experts went off the rails quickly with an 1-3 mark when picking college game winners. We were better on Sunday, going 4-4, but it’s clear we need to step our game up.

WEEK 2 GAMES

Sacramento State at California: Cal has the better team on paper, but the Sacramento State program has been trending up in recent years. Experts pick (O’Brien): California





Michigan State at Miami: The Spartans are off to a 2-0 start, but will face a tough test when they face a Miami team coming off its first win of the season. Experts pick (Ford): Michigan State.

Purdue at Notre Dame: Irish performances so far do not make this easy. Experts pick (O’Brien): Notre Dame

Auburn at Penn State: An early season non-conference bout between historically good schools both ranked in the top-25 is always a tough pick. Experts pick (Ford): Penn State.

49ers at Eagles: Is the NFC East really back? This game will tell. Experts pick (O’Brien): 49ers.

Raiders at Steelers: The Raiders and Steelers rivalry is a storied one, and always a good watch. Experts pick (Ford): Steelers.

Broncos at Jaguars: You think Trevor Lawrence had a few nerves against the Texans? Now the poor kid has to go against the Broncos D. Experts pick (O’Brien): Broncos.

Bengals at Bears: With Joe Burrow slinging the ball around to several talented receivers, the Bengals are far from the 4-11-1 team they were in 2020. Experts pick (Ford): Bengals.

Bills at Dolphins: Miami’s offensive line isn’t there yet. Experts pick (O’Brien): Bills.

Vikings at Cardinals: The Cardinals are loaded with playmakers on both sides of the ball, and have one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the NFL. Experts pick (Ford): Cardinals.

Titans at Seahawks: Russell Wilson and the Seahawks looked strong in their week one win over the Colts. The Titans were exposed a bit by the Cardinals. Experts pick (O’Brien): Seahawks.

Cowboys at Chargers: Cowboys are much improved with Dak Prescott back at quarterback. The Chargers have a rising star in Justin Herbert. Experts pick (Ford): Cowboys

Combined scored of Chiefs at Ravens game (tiebreaker): 41.

Week one game results and the week two pick ’em games are listed below. Players can jump in and try to Beat the Experts at anytime throughout the 10-week season. A new set of games is released every Tuesday. Just go to TheUnion.com and click on the Beat the Experts tile on the home page, or visit TheUnion.com/bte2021. Picks must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday. It’s fun, free and you might win a big TV.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com