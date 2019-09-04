BEAT THE EXPERTS: Think you can beat me?

The Union’s Beat the Experts football pick ‘em contest is back for a seventh straight year, looking to reward those who have a knack for choosing gridiron winners.

Just like we’ve done the past six seasons, we will run the pick ‘em contest for 10 weeks, in which contestants will pick winners for 13 games spanning high school, college and pro football.

The contestant who picks the most winners each week will win a weekly prize, and will also be entered into the end of the year grand prize drawing.

The grand prize is a 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Television with HDR and Wi-Fi, valued at $1,199, and so graciously provided by Beam “Easy Living” Center.

Participants can find a printed entry form in the sports section of The Union’s Tuesday issue. Players can also play online at http://theunion.upickem.net/upickem/registration/login.asp?contestid=562367. A new slate of games to pick from will be released every Tuesday until the conclusion of the contest.

Games will range from marquee matchups to some lesser-known teams and games to see who really knows their stuff. For some of the more obscure games, please feel free to email me at wford@theunion.com and I will give you as much info as I have on the game to help with your decision.

A little about the “experts”

I, along with Brian O’Brien, return as the experts to beat. Just beat our combined record each week and you get into the drawing. O’Brien and I went a combined 87-43 last season, a minor improvement from the year before.

Last season, I beat out my fellow expert, finishing the year with an overall record of 44-21, edging past O’Brien’s 43-22 record.

Across the six years we have been “experts,” we have a combined record of 519-249 for a correct pick percentage of .676.

A few rules

One entry per person per week. Contest kicks off today. All entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday each week. Print entries can be submitted to The Union located at 464 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

All print entry forms must be completed correctly, with the sponsor’s name written next to the team chosen to win. Rules and regulations can be found on the entry forms and online.

It’s free and a lot of fun — check it out and test your football acumen, you just might win a giant TV.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.