Beat the Experts: Struggles continue for experts; good time to start playing

As far as experts go, The Union’s “experts” have not exactly lived up to the billing so far this season.

I, along with my fellow “expert” Brian O’Brien, went 5-7 across this past weekend’s slate of “Beat the Experts” football pick ’em games, and have now stumbled out to a 19-17 overall record through the first three weeks of the 10-week season.

We were no match for the week three winner Mark Swasey, who went 9-3 with a tiebreaker of 54. Swasey won by way of the tiebreaker, which is closest to the combined score of the Seahawks and Vikings game (47). He will be receiving a $25 gift card to Port of Subs in Grass Valley. Second place went to Todd Wulf (9-3, tiebreaker 55), and he will be receiving a $15 gift card to Beam “Easy Living” Center.

The week four games feature a couple of Big 10 clashes, more Notre Dame and a pair of NFC West showdowns.

WEEK FOUR GAMES

Michigan at Wisconsin: Michigan’s defense will keep Badgers in check. Experts pick (Brian): Michigan.





Northwestern at Nebraska: The Cornhuskers are better than their 2-3 record. They shake off back-to-back losses to ranked teams by knocking off Northwestern. Experts pick (Walter): Nebraska.

Cincinnati at Notre Dame: Hard for an Irish fan but Notre Dame is ripe for the taking, ending NCAA record home winning streak. Experts pick (Brian): Cincinnati.

Nevada at Boise State: Boise State playing at home tips this one in their direction. Experts pick (Walter): Boise State

Seahawks at 49ers: San Francisco bounces back to avoid back-to-back home losses. Experts pick (Brian): 49ers.

Browns at Vikings: The Browns might be the best team in the AFC. Experts pick (Walter): Browns.

Ravens at Broncos: More Ravens miracles, or Denver D at home? Experts pick (Brian): Broncos.

Cardinals at Rams: The NFC West is the best division in the NFL, and these two teams might be the best in the division. Rams have the better D and that will be the difference. Experts pick (Walter): Rams.

Steelers at Packers: Packers are starting to hit their stride, Steelers may have some issues. Experts pick (Brian): Packers.

Lions at Bears: The Lions got a lot of fight in them. They get their first win this week. Experts pick (Walter): Lions.

Colts at Dolphins: Dolphins have fixed enough to get this one at home. Experts pick (Brian): Dolphins.

Panthers at Cowboys: Cowboys have too many weapons for the Christian McCaffrey-less Panthers to keep up. Experts pick (Walter): Cowboys.

Tiebreaker: Combined score of the Buccaneers at Patriots game: 49

Week three game results and the week four pick ’em games are listed below. Players can jump in and try to Beat the Experts (It’s not that hard) at anytime throughout the 10-week season. Just go to TheUnion.com and click on the Beat the Experts tile on the home page, or visit TheUnion.com/bte2021. It’s fun, free and you might win a big TV.

Beat the Experts Week 3 Results 1. Notre Dame beat Wisconsin, 41-13 2. Arkansas beat Texas A&M, 20-10 3. UCLA beat Stanford, 35-24 4. Florida beat Tennessee, 38-14 5. Packers beat 49ers, 30-28 6. Raiders beat Dolphins, 31-28 7. Titans beat Colts, 25-16 8. Saints beat Patriots, 28-13 9. Bengals beat Steelers, 24-10 10. Falcons beat Giants, 17-14 11. Browns beat Bears, 26-6 12. Rams beat Buccaneers, 34-24 Tiebreaker: Combined score of Seahawks at Vikings game: 47 Experts record: 5-7, Tiebreaker: 58 Week 4 Games 1. Michigan at Wisconsin 2. Northwestern at Nebraska 3. Cincinnati at Notre Dame 4. Nevada at Boise State 5. Seahawks at 49ers 6. Browns at Vikings 7. Ravens at Broncos 8. Cardinals at Rams 9. Steelers at Packers 10. Lions at Bears 11. Colts at Dolphins 12. Panthers at Cowboys Tiebreaker: Combined score of the Buccaneers at Patriots game

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com