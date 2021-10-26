Beat The Experts: Experts starting to find stride … they hope

Week seven of The Union’s 2021 Beat The Experts Football Pick ’em contest is in the books, and a few things are starting to become clear. The Pac-12 is not what it used to be, the Raiders are going to be just fine without Jon Gruden, and Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t good in the rain either.

When the clouds parted on the weekend’s slate of games, the so-called “experts” in The Union’s 2021 Beat The Experts Football Pick ’em contest were actually much better than they’ve been for much of the season.

The Union’s experts (Walter Ford and Brian O’Brien) went 8-4 across this past weekend’s gamut of “Beat the Experts” games, and through seven weeks of the 10-week season have a 44-40 overall record.

Our mediocre, but slowly improving, play is good for those competing against us. Remember, in Beat the Experts, if you simply beat Brian and myself, the “experts,” on any given week, you are automatically entered into the end of the season drawing for a 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Television with HDR and Wi-Fi, valued at $1,199, provided by Beam “Easy Living” Center. The more weeks you beat us, the more entries you get in the drawing. There are just three weeks left in the 2021 Beat The Experts campaign.

The week seven winner is Brooke Blake, who went an impressive 10-2 with a tiebreaker of 43. Blake will be receiving a $25 gift card to SPD. Second place goes to Justin Morgan (9-3, tiebreaker: 43). Morgan will be receiving a $15 gift card to Beam “Easy Living” Center.





This week’s games feature a top-10 clash in the Apple Blossom State, a couple of inconsequential Pac-12 bouts, and the 49ers facing a Bears team just as desperate for a win as they are.

WEEK 8 GAMES

Oregon State at Cal: Not sure why and the Pac-12 has taken turns upsetting each other, but I like Beavers in this one. Expert pick (Brian): Oregon State.

Michigan at Michigan State: Is this the year Jim Harbaugh takes Michigan back to elite status? No. Expert pick (Walter): Michigan State.

Penn State at Ohio State: A great matchup on paper a month ago, this is starting to look like two teams going different directions. Expert pick (Brian): Ohio State.

Washington at Stanford: These contests in the middle of the Pac-12 pack are always tough to pick. Cardinal gets this one. Expert pick (Walter): Stanford.

49ers at Bears: 49ers offense will come out on top in this one. Expert pick (Brian): 49ers.

Panthers at Falcons: Panthers really miss Christian McCaffrey. Falcons will win their third straight. Expert pick (Walter): Falcons.

Eagles at Lions: Lions are getting close to that first win, not sure they will get it here, though. Expert pick (Brian): Eagles.

Titans at Colts: The Titans made a statement with their blowout win over the Chiefs last week. Expert pick (Walter): Titans.

Buccaneers at Saints: Bucs will get a close game in a raucous Superdome. Expert pick (Brian): Buccaneers.

Patriots at Chargers: Mac Jones and the Patriots won’t be able to keep pace with Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Expert pick (Walter): Chargers.

Bengals at Jets: Bengals win this one going away, Expert pick (Brian): Bengals.

Cowboys at Vikings: There are just a few teams in the NFC better than the Cowboys. The Vikings are not one of them. Expert pick (Walter): Cowboys.

Tiebreaker: Combined score of Rams at Texans game: 49.

Players can jump in and try to Beat the Experts at anytime throughout the 10-week season. Just go to TheUnion.com and click on the Beat the Experts tile on the home page, or visit TheUnion.com/bte2021. It’s fun, free and you might win a big TV.

