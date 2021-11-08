Beat the Experts: Experts limp into final week of pick ’em contest

As we enter the final week of the The Union’s Beat The Experts Football Pick ‘em contest, we’ve learned a few things from the previous nine weeks.

Even the bad NFL teams have enough talent to win on any given Sunday, the 49ers are terrible at home, and you can count on The Union’s so-called “experts” turning in a humdrum performance week in and week out.

Week nine was another predictably poor showing for The Union’s experts (Walter Ford and Brian O’Brien), who went 5-7 across the 12-game slate.

Through nine weeks of the 10-week season, the “experts” have a disappointing 55-53 overall record.

Our uninspired play has been really good for those competing against us. Remember, in Beat the Experts, if you simply beat Brian and myself, the “experts,” on any given week, you are automatically entered into the end of the season drawing for a 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Television with HDR and Wi-Fi, valued at $1,199, provided by Beam “Easy Living” Center. The more you beat us, the more entries you get in the drawing.





Week nine’s top player was Brittany Blake (7-5, tiebreaker 39), who edged out the victory by way of the tiebreaker. The tiebreaker was the combined score of the Dolphins and Texans game, which was 26. Blake will be receiving a $25 gift card to SPD. Second place went to Keith Badger (7-5, tiebreaker: 48). Badger will be receiving a $15 gift card to Beam “Easy Living” Center.

The final week of Beat The Experts features a Pac-12 clash between Cal and USC and an AFC West showdown between the Raiders and Chiefs.

WEEK 10 GAMES

USC at Cal: Cal could get this game, but which team shows up? Experts pick (Brian): USC.

Stanford at Oregon State: Stanford has looked really bad the past four weeks. The Cardinal will lose its fifth straight. Experts pick (Walter): Oregon State.

Oklahoma at Baylor: Sooners need big wins to move up BCS, they won’t slip here. Experts pick (Brian): Oklahoma.

NC State at Wake Forest: I expect Wake Forest to bounce back after a tough loss to UNC last week. Experts pick (Walter): Wake Forest.

Chiefs at Raiders: Raiders happy to be back in Vegas, but Chiefs spoil the party. Experts pick (Brian): Chiefs.

Eagles at Broncos: Tough to know which Broncos team will show up. I’ll take them to stay hot and win their third in a row. Experts pick (Walter): Broncos.

Vikings at Chargers: Bolts will just outscore Vikings. Both teams will score a bunch, though. Experts pick (Brian): Chargers.

Falcons at Cowboys: Cowboys will shake off their stinker on Sunday and get back on track with a win over a scrappy Falcons team. Experts pick (Walter): Cowboys.

Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals are winning on both sides of the ball now. Experts pick (Brian): Cardinals.

Browns at Patriots: When Nick Chubb is healthy, the Browns are tough to beat. Experts pick (Walter): Browns.

Jaguars at Colts: Indianapolis just needs this one too badly. Experts pick (Brian): Colts.

Saints at Titans: Both teams are without star players. Titans are working with more and get it done at home. Experts pick (Walter): Titans,

Tiebreaker: Combined score of Bills at Jets game: 44

Week nine results and the week 10 pick ’em games are listed below. This is everyone’s last chance to Beat the Experts and better their chances of winning a big TV. Just go to TheUnion.com and click on the Beat the Experts tile on the home page, or visit TheUnion.com/bte2021.

So often in sports it’s not how you start but how you finish that matters most. With that, the “experts” will look to finish strong. We hope you do as well.

BEAT THE EXPERTS WEEK 9 RESULTS 1. Arizona beat Cal, 10-3 2. Nevada beat San Jose State, 27-24 3. Army beat Air Force, 21-14 4. Texas A&M beat Auburn, 20-3 5. Cardinals beat 49ers, 31-17 6. Giants beat Raiders, 23-16 7. Patriots beat Panthers, 24-6 8. Chiefs beat Packers, 13-7 9. Browns beat Bengals, 41-16 10. Ravens beat Vikings, 34-31 11. Titans beat Rams, 28-9 12. Falcons beat Saints, 27-25 Tiebreaker: Combined score of Texans at Dolphins game: 26 “Experts” week 9 record: 5-7, tiebreaker: 34 “Experts” overall record: 55-53 Week 9 winner: Brittany Blake, 7-5, tiebreaker: 39 Week 9 runner-up: Keith Badger, 7-5, tiebreaker: 48 WEEK 10 GAMES 1. USC at Cal 2. Stanford at Oregon State 3. Oklahoma at Baylor 4. NC State at Wake Forest 5. Chiefs at Raiders 6. Eagles at Broncos 7. Vikings at Chargers 8. Falcons at Cowboys 9. Panthers at Cardinals 10. Browns at Patriots 11. Jaguars at Colts 12. Saints at Titans Tiebreaker: Combined score of Bills at Jets game:

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com