Beat The Experts: Experts hope for better second half

We’ve reached the midway point of The Union’s 2021 Beat The Experts Football Pick ’em contest and two things are clear: any NFL team can win on any given Sunday (except the Lions and Jaguars), and the title of “expert” in this game is a distinction based on position not merit.

The Union’s experts (Walter Ford and Brian O’Brien) put together a 7-5 showing across this past weekend’s slate of “Beat the Experts” games, an improvement from the previous two weeks but still not up to our standards. Through the first five weeks of the 10-week season, we have notched a very mediocre 32-28 overall record. We hope to do better, but after the season we’ve have so far, we make no promises.

Our barely above .500 ability is good for those competing against us. Remember, in Beat the Experts, if you simply beat Brian and myself, the “experts,” on any given week, you are automatically entered into the end of the season drawing for a 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Television with HDR and Wi-Fi, valued at $1,199, provided by Beam “Easy Living” Center. The more weeks you beat us, the more entries you get in the drawing.

Taking home the top spot in week four was Larry Uno, who went an impressive 11-1 with a tiebreaker of 49. He will be receiving a $25 gift card to Port of Subs in Grass Valley. Second place went to Jack Anastasio (8-4, tiebreaker 46), and he will be receiving a $15 gift card to Beam “Easy Living” Center.

This week’s games feature several college football toss-ups, an AFC West showdown and two Florida-based teams facing off in London.





WEEK 6 GAMES

Stanford at Washington State: Hard to pick a team that beats Oregon then loses as a 13-point favorite. Experts pick (Brian): Stanford.

Florida at LSU: I’m taking the Gators to knock off a struggling LSU squad, even though they are playing in Baton Rouge. Experts pick (Walter): Florida.

Auburn at Arkansas: Two teams with real tough schedules. Slight edge to home team. Experts pick (Brian): Arkansas.

Oklahoma State at Texas: The Longhorns’ offense will be too much for the Cowboys in this one. Experts pick (Walter): Texas.

Raiders at Broncos: Denver at home, Raiders look to be the same Raiders again. Experts pick (Brian): Broncos.

Cowboys at Patriots: Cowboys have a lot of weapons on offense, and the Patriots have very few. Experts pick (Walter): Cowboys.

Packers at Bears: They will do just what they need to…..Barely. Experts pick (Brian): Packers.

Vikings at Panthers: Vikings are starting to find their way and will hand the Panthers their third straight loss. Experts pick (Walter): Vikings.

Bengals at Lions: Lions might run into some angry Tigers. Experts pick (Brian): Bengals.

Cardinals at Browns: This should be a good one between two up-and-coming teams. The edge goes to the Browns. They have enough talent on both sides of the ball to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season. Experts pick (Walter): Browns.

Chargers at Ravens: Chargers are earning their place. Experts pick (Brian): Chargers.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars: Both these teams are terrible. The Jaguars are worse. Experts pick (Walter): Dolphins.

Tiebreaker: Combined score of the Seahawks at Steelers game, 39.

Week five game results and the week six pick ’em games are listed below. Players can jump in and try to Beat the Experts (It’s not that hard) at anytime throughout the 10-week season. Just go to TheUnion.com and click on the Beat the Experts tile on the home page, or visit TheUnion.com/bte2021. It’s fun, free and you might win a big TV.

