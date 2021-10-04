Beat the Experts: Experts get better, still pretty bad

The Union’s “experts” took a step in the right direction this week. It was a baby step, but progress nonetheless.

After going 5-7 last week, The Union’s experts (Walter Ford and Brian O’Brien) put together a 6-6 showing across this past weekend’s slate of “Beat the Experts” football pick ’em games. Through the first four weeks of the 10-week season, we have fumbled our way to a 25-23 overall record.

Our sloppy play is good news for those competing against us. Remember in Beat the Experts, if you simply beat us, the “experts,” on any given week, you are automatically entered into the end of the season drawing for a 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Television with HDR and Wi-Fi, valued at $1,199, provided by Beam “Easy Living” Center. The more weeks you beat us, the more entries you get in the drawing.

Earning the top spot in week four was Jacob Bucher, who went 10-2 with a tiebreaker of 49. He will be receiving a $25 gift card to Port of Subs in Grass Valley. Second place went to Dan Miller (8-4, tiebreaker 41), and he will be receiving a $15 gift card to Beam “Easy Living” Center.

This week’s games feature a Big 10 clash between top-five teams, the Red River Showdown and a big-time NFC West bout between the 49ers (2-2) and the unbeaten Cardinals.





WEEK FIVE GAMES

Penn State at Iowa: Iowa is riding an 11-game winning streak. They’ll make it 12, but it won’t be easy. Experts pick (Walter): Iowa

Utah at USC: USC has too much for the Utes this year. Experts pick (Brian): USC.

Arkansas at Ole Miss: Both these programs are trending up. I like Arkansas in this one. Experts pick (Walter): Arkansas

Oklahoma vs. Texas: Longhorns points per game numbers are padded against lesser opponents and Sooners will be more than Texas D can handle. Experts pick (Brian): Oklahoma

49ers at Cardinals: The Cardinals are loaded with electric playmakers, and the 49ers are playing sixth-string running backs. Experts pick (Walter): Cardinals

Bears at Raiders: Had to pick before Monday night but Fields will still have trouble with Raider D. Experts pick (Brian): Raiders.

Eagles at Panthers: Sam Darnold has impressed me, but I’m taking Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in this one. Experts pick (Walter): Eagles.

Jets at Falcons: Jets turned a corner and Atlanta is the perfect opponent this week. Experts pick (Brian): Jets.

Packers at Bengals: I’m big on the Bengals this year, but Aaron Rodgers has Green Bay rolling. The Packers win their fourth straight. Experts pick (Walter): Packers.

Browns at Chargers: Flip a coin here. Browns are better team top to bottom though. Experts pick (Brian): Browns.

Broncos at Steelers: With Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s availability in question, I’m taking a desperate Steelers team in this one. Experts pick (Walter): Steelers.

Bills at Kansas City: Bills have to be Super Bowl favorites right now. Experts pick (Brian): Bills.

Tiebreaker: Combined score of the Lions at Vikings game (Walter): 44

Week four game results and the week five pick ’em games are listed below. Players can jump in and try to Beat the Experts (It’s really not that hard) at anytime throughout the 10-week season. Just go to TheUnion.com and click on the Beat the Experts tile on the home page, or visit TheUnion.com/bte2021. It’s fun, free and you might win a big TV.

Beat the Experts Week 4 Games 1. Michigan beat Wisconsin, 38-17 2. Nebraska beat Northwestern, 56-7 3. Cincinnati beat Notre Dame, 24-13 4. Nevada beat Boise State, 41-31 5. Seahawks beat 49ers, 28-21 6. Browns beat Vikings, 14-7 7. Ravens beat Broncos, 23-7 8. Cardinals beat Rams, 37-20 9. Packers beat Steelers, 27-17 10. Bears beat Lions, 24-14 11. Colts beat Dolphins, 27-17 12. Cowboys beat Panthers, 36-28 Tiebreaker: Combined score of the Buccaneers at Patriots game: 36 “Experts” week 4 record: 6-6, tiebreaker: 49 “Experts” overall record: 25-23 Week 4 winner: Jacob Bucher, 10-2, tiebreaker: 49 Week 4 runner-up: Dan Miller, 8-4, tiebreaker: 41 Week 5 Games 1. Penn State at Iowa 2. Utah at USC 3. Arkansas at Ole Miss 4. Oklahoma vs. Texas 5. 49ers at Cardinals 6. Bears at Raiders 7. Eagles at Panthers 8. Jets at Falcons 9. Packers at Bengals 10. Browns at Chargers 11. Broncos at Steelers 12. Bills at Kansas City Tiebreaker: Combined score of the Lions at Vikings game:

To contact Sports Writer Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com