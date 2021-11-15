Beat the Experts: Experts close season with predictably average showing

With The Union’s 2021 Beat The Experts Football Pick ‘em contest coming to a close, it’s only fitting the “experts” finished the season with yet another lukewarm performance.

After an unpredictable and confounding weekend of football, the The Union’s experts (Walter Ford and Brian O’Brien) pieced together a very predictable 6-5 showing across the 11-game slate. And with that, we conclude the 10-week season with a 61-58 overall record. Not bad, but far from good.

Our barely above .500 play was really good for those competing against us. In Beat the Experts, if you simply beat Brian and myself, the “experts,” on any given week, you are automatically entered into the end of the season drawing for a 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Television with HDR and Wi-Fi, valued at $1,199, provided by Beam “Easy Living” Center.

Week 10’s top player was Mark Swasey (8-3, tiebreaker 58), who edged out the victory by way of the tiebreaker. The tiebreaker was the combined score of the Bills/Jets game, which was 62. Swasey will be receiving a $25 gift card to SPD. Second place went to Keith Badger (8-3, tiebreaker: 48). Badger will be receiving a $15 gift card to Beam “Easy Living” Center.

In the coming week I will be contacting everyone who beat the “experts” throughout the season to personally invite you to the End of the Season Grand Prize Drawing for the 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Television with HDR and Wi-Fi, valued at $1,199.





As we close the book on the 2021 Beat The Experts Football Pick ’em season I, along with my esteemed fellow expert Brian O’Brien, would like to humbly thank everyone who played along with us this season.

BEAT THE EXPERTS WEEK 10 RESULTS 1. USC at Cal (Postponed) 2. Oregon State beat Stanford, 35-14 3. Baylor beat Oklahoma, 27-14 4. Wake Forest beat NC State, 45-42 5. Chiefs beat Raiders, 41-14 6. Eagles beat Broncos, 30-13 7. Vikings beat Chargers, 27-20 8. Cowboys beat Falcons, 43-3 9. Panthers beat Cardinals, 34-10 10. Patriots beat Browns, 45-7 11. Colts beat Jaguars, 23-17 12. Titans beat Saints, 23-21 Tiebreaker: Combined score of Bills at Jets game: 62 “Experts” week 10 record: 6-5, tiebreaker: 44 “Experts” overall record: 61-58 Week 10 winner: Mark Swasey, 8-3, tiebreaker: 58 Week 10 runner-up: Keith Badger, 8-3, tiebreaker: 48

