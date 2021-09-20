Beat the Experts: Experts bounce back in week of nail biters

After an atrocious showing in week one of The Union’s Beat The Experts football pick ’em contest, the so-called experts shook off a bit of their rust in week two and put forth a much more expert-like effort.

I, along with my fellow expert Brian O’Brien, fared much better than our sub .500 showing in week one, going 9-3 across the week two slate of games. Two weeks into the 10-week season and we carry a 14-10 overall mark.

Taking home the top spot in week two is Justin Morgan, who went 10-2. For Morgan’s efforts he earned a $25 gift card to Port of Subs in Grass Valley. Second place went to David Rouf (9-3, tiebreaker 63), and he will be receiving a $15 gift card to Beam “Easy Living” Center.

This week’s games feature top-25 college bouts, a PAC-12 showdown, conference clashes and a primetime contest between the 49ers and Packers.

WEEK 3 GAMES

Notre Dame at Wisconsin: We’re going to find out if the Irish are for real. Experts pick (Ford): Notre Dame.





Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Razorbacks upset over Texas was huge, but Aggies hold on in this one. Experts pick (O’Brien): Texas A&M.

UCLA at Stanford: I really don’t know what to make of either of these teams. They both notched big wins to open the season, then both come back to Earth a bit in week two. Complete toss up. Experts pick (Ford): Stanford.

Tennessee at Florida: The rivalry won’t be enough to overcome Florida. Experts pick (O’Brien): Florida

Packers at 49ers: In week one, the 49ers offense was unstoppable. In week two it was the defensive that stepped up. They put it all together Sunday in primetime. Experts pick (Ford): 49ers.

Dolphins at Raiders: Miami has weapons but its offensive line can’t block the sun. Expert’s pick (O’Brien): Raiders.

Colts at Titans: I expect this bout between AFC South contenders to be a tight one. Derrick Henry keeps rolling. Experts pick (Ford): Titans.

Saints at Patriots: Home field pushes this one over the edge for Patriots in a battle of teams being remade. Experts pick (O’Brien): Patriots.

Bengals at Steelers: The Bengals will be a lot of fun to watch this season. Not sure how many wins that translates into. Experts pick (Ford): Steelers.

Falcons at Giants: Giants showed some signs of life at Washington. Atlanta has not, give Giants the edge at home. Experts pick (O’Brien): Giants.

Bears at Browns: The Browns haven’t been this good since the Bernie Kosar years. Experts pick (Ford): Browns

Buccaneers at Rams: Have to pick them until you don’t. Not sure when that will be. Experts pick (O’Brien): Buccaneers.

Tiebreaker is combined score of Seahawks at Vikings game. Experts pick: 58.

Week two game results and the week three pick ’em games are listed below. Players can jump in and try to Beat the Experts at anytime throughout the 10-week season. Just go to TheUnion.com and click on the Beat the Experts tile on the home page, or visit TheUnion.com/bte2021. It’s fun, free and you might win a big TV.

BEAT THE EXPERTS Week 2 results 1. California beat Sacramento State, 42-30 2. Michigan State beat Miami, 38-17 3. Notre Dame beat Purdue, 27-13 4. Penn State beat Auburn, 28-20 5. 49ers beat Eagles, 17-11 6. Raiders beat Steelers, 26-17 7. Broncos beat Jaguars, 23-13 8. Bears beat Bengals, 20-17 9. Bills beat Dolphins, 35-0 10. Cardinals beat Vikings, 34-33 11. Titans beat Seahawks, 33-30 12. Cowboys beat Chargers, 20-17 Tiebreaker: Combined scored of Chiefs at Ravens game: 71 Experts record: 9-3, tiebreaker 41 Week 3 games 1. Notre Dame at Wisconsin 2. Texas A&M vs. Arkansas 3. UCLA at Stanford 4. Tennessee at Florida 5. Packers at 49ers 6. Dolphins at Raiders 7. Colts at Titans 8. Saints at Patriots 9. Bengals at Steelers 10. Falcons at Giants 11. Bears at Browns 12. Buccaneers at Rams Tiebreaker: Combined score of Seahawks at Vikings game:

