Beat The Experts: Backup QBs shine, ‘experts’ continue run of mediocrity

Week eight of the NFL season belonged to backup quarterbacks as the likes of Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys), Trevor Siemian (New Orleans Saints) and Mike White (New York Jets) put the clipboard down, their helmet on and led their respective teams to victory.

The Union’s Beat The Experts Football Pick ‘em contest experts, Walter Ford and Brian O’Brien, did not fare nearly as well as the above mentioned quarterbacks and surprised nobody with their mediocre 6-6 effort across this past weekend’s series of games.

Through eight weeks of the 10-week season, the “experts” have a disappointing 50-46 overall record.

Our aggressively average play is good for those competing against us. Remember, in Beat the Experts, if you simply beat Brian and myself, the “experts,” on any given week, you are automatically entered into the end of the season drawing for a 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Television with HDR and Wi-Fi, valued at $1,199, provided by Beam “Easy Living” Center. The more weeks you beat us, the more entries you get in the drawing.

The week eight winner is Greg Wasley, who went 7-5 with a tiebreaker of 49 to edge out the victory by way of the tiebreaker. The tiebreaker was the combined score of the Rams and Texans game, which was 60. Wasley will be receiving a $25 gift card to SPD. There was a tie for second place between Lynn Fontana and Jeff Barton, who both went 7-5 with a tiebreaker of 48. Fontana and Burton will both be receiving a $15 gift card to Beam “Easy Living” Center.





This week’s games feature a battle for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, a critical NFC West bout for the 49ers and a clash between the red-hot Rams and Titans.

WEEK 9 GAMES

Cal at Arizona: Cal isn’t very good. Arizona is worse. Experts pick (Walter): Cal.

San Jose State at Nevada: Wolf Pack offense will be too much for Spartans. Experts pick (Brian): Nevada.

Army vs. Air Force: Air Force hands Army its fourth straight loss. Experts pick (Walter): Air Force.

Auburn at Texas A&M: Hard to know which Aggies team will show up. Give them the edge at home. Experts pick (Brian): Texas A&M.

Cardinals at 49ers: Jimmy G was great against the Bears. Will it last? With Kyler Murray ailing for the Cardinals, I’m taking the 49ers. Experts pick (Walter): 49ers.

Raiders at Giants: Raiders will find a way to score as Giants will struggle to get points. Experts pick (Brian): Raiders.

Patriots at Panthers: Patriots’ defense gives them the edge over Panthers in bout between 4-4 teams. Experts pick (Walter): Patriots.

Packers at Chiefs: Chiefs will right the ship at home. Packers luck of late has to run out at some point. Experts pick (Brian): Chiefs.

Browns at Bengals: Burrow and the Bengals simply have too much fire power for Baker and the Browns to contend with. Experts pick (Walter): Bengals.

Vikings at Ravens: Vikings defense is good but preparing for Baltimore offense on road will be tough. Experts pick (Brian): Ravens.

Titans at Rams: Both teams are riding four-game win streaks. Derrick Henry injuring will loom large for Titans. Experts pick (Walter): Rams.

Falcons at Saints: Saints will get back-to-back tough games at home. Falcons will make this one close with Winston out, though. Experts pick (Brian): Saints.

Tiebreaker: Combined score of Texans at Dolphins game: 34

Week eight game results and the week nine pick ’em games are listed below. Players can jump in and try to Beat the Experts at anytime throughout the 10-week season. Just go to TheUnion.com and click on the Beat the Experts tile on the home page, or visit TheUnion.com/bte2021. It’s fun, free and you might win a big TV.

