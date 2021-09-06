Beat the Experts 2021: Think you can beat us?

The Union’s Beat the Experts football pick ‘em contest is back for the 2021 season, looking to reward those who have a knack for choosing gridiron winners.

The pick ‘em contest will run for 10 weeks, in which contestants will pick winners for 12 games spanning college and pro football.

The contestant who picks the most winners each week will win a weekly prize, and will also be entered into the end-of-the-year grand prize drawing.

Weekly first place prizes include a $25 gift certificate to Port of Subs (weeks 1-5) and a $25 gift certificate to SPD (weeks 6-10). The weekly second place prize is a $15 gift certificate to Beam “Easy Living” Center.

The end-of-the-season grand prize is a 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Television with HDR and Wi-Fi, valued at $1,199, and graciously provided by Beam “Easy Living” Center.

This season the game will be played exclusively online at theunion.com/bte2021. A new slate of games to pick from will be released every Tuesday until the conclusion of the contest.

Games will range from marquee matchups to some lesser known teams and games to see who really knows their stuff.

I, along with Brian O’Brien, return as the experts to beat. Just beat our combined record each week and you get into the end-of-the-season drawing. Across the eight years we have been “experts,” we have a correct pick percentage hovering around 70.

A couple of rules to remember: one entry per person per week and all entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday each week. All other rules and regulations can be found online.

The contest kicks off today. It’s free and a lot of fun — check it out and test your football acumen, you just might win a big TV.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com

BEAT THE EXPERTS WEEK 1 Games 1. California at TCU 2. Stanford at USC 3. Iowa at Iowa State 4. Oregon at Ohio State 5. 49ers at Lions 6. Broncos at Giants 7. Steelers at Bills 8. Jaguars at Texans 9. Dolphins at Patriots 10. Packers at Saints 11. Seahawks at Colts 12. Eagles at Falcons Ford’s picks 1. TCU over California 3. Iowa State over Iowa 5. 49ers over Lions 7. Bills over Steelers 9. Dolphins over Patriots 11. Seahawks over Colts Tiebreaker: Combined score of Bears at Rams game: 41 O’Brien’s picks 2. USC over Stanford 4. Ohio State over Oregon 6. Broncos over Giants 8. Jaguars over Texans 10. Packers over Saints 12. Falcons over Eagles