Bear River’s Scott Savoie, Daryn Glasgow to receive Model Coach Award

A pair of Bear River High School coaches are being recognized for their leadership, character and dedication to being a positive role model.

Bear River coaches Scott Savoie and Daryn Glasgow were named as recipients of the 2019-20 Sac-Joaquin Section Model Coach Award along with T.J. Ewing (Monterey Trail), Patti Harris (Hilmar), Rob Steves (Gregori) and MaryAnn Tolbert (Manteca), according to a press release from the Section.

“You truly don’t coach for awards and things like that, but it’s nice to be recognized, that’s for sure,” said Savoie. “There’s a lot of deserving people out there. This is pretty awesome.”

Glasgow said she is flattered and humbled by the honor.

“There’s an old saying, ‘if you’re not learning, you shouldn’t be doing it anymore,’ and I think I’m still learning,” she said. “I’m still working on being better every day, but the character that I see from the kids that have gone through the program, that’s what matters the most.”

Glasgow and Savoie are the third and fourth coaches from Bear River to receive the award, joining Terry Logue (2018-19) and Jack McCrory (2006-07).

“Whenever I’m in the company of those guys, I’m feeling pretty good about it,” Savoie said.

Savoie is currently Bear River’s Athletic Director and co-head coach of the varsity football team. He’s also coached wrestling and track and field during his decades long tenure at Bear River. His teams over the years have combined to win 16 league championships and three Section championships (all in football). He’s also heavily involved in the community with local service clubs, Boy Scouts and the Junior Bruins.

“When I arrived at Bear River in 2015, it became apparent that Scott and (co-coach) Terry Logue ran a tight ship,” former Bear River principal Amy Besler said in the press release. “This group of young people and their coaches became a family. Every year. They had regular discussions about values and how we conduct ourselves.

“Those Section championship rings are something to behold; but they don’t hold a candle to Scott Savoie’s character. and value to countless young people.”

Glasgow has coached water polo at Bear River since 2007 and swimming since 2010. She’s led the Bruins to league titles in swimming every season except two, and also claimed a league title in water polo.

“Over the years, I don’t look back on the wins and losses and stuff like that,” Glasgow said. “It’s their character I look at, what have they gone on to do.”

Glasgow is also the head coach and president of Northern Sierra Swimming and Water Polo, providing aquatics opportunities for the youth of her community for the last 13 years.

“Coach Daryn is more concerned with the culture the team creates and the value it represents than the wins and losses,” Bear River parents Tim and Debbie Kreisher said in the press release. “Without her, our son wouldn’t be the young man he is today or the athlete he continues to be.”

Each of the six model coaches will receive a plaque and a lifetime Sac-Joaquin Section pass at an awards breakfast April 21 in Lodi.

To date, 116 coaches have been honored from 73 different schools.

The Sac-Joaquin Section is also working in conjunction with the CIF in honoring 20 model coaches from among the 10 sections of the state of California. Each section is allowed two recipients (one male and one female) for their award. The committee selected Savoie and Tolbert to represent the Sac-Joaquin Section at that level.

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section oversees high school athletics for 198 schools and 225,000 students. Its geographic boundaries stretch from Merced in the south, Grass Valley in the North, Fairfield to the west and the Nevada state line to the east. The Section is the second largest of California’s 10 athletic sections.

Source: Submitted press release from the Sac-Joaquin Section office.