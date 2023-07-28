Sports Reporter
The USA Baseball 15U National Team announced their training camp roster Tuesday, and Bear River Bruins pitcher/first baseman sophomore Kaden Nicholls made the roster.
“I feel honored and blessed to make the U.S.A. 15u baseball camp roster,” Kaden Nicholls said. “To make the final roster, I plan on competing the way I know how and hope to represent Bear River High School and Grass Valley well.”
Training Camp will occur from August 1-5 in the U.S.A. Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
The roster announcement comes following the conclusion of the National Team Championships in Arizona and North Carolina.
A total of 44 athletes will be invited to Training Camp.
The 44 athletes will be split into two teams (Stars and Stripes) to compete in a handful of intrasquad games and on-field workouts throughout the week. Following the Training Camp, a final 20-man roster will be selected for international competition.
The final 20-man roster will be announced on August 5 before competing in an international friendly competition with the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
This past season as a freshman for Bear River, Nicholls made the All-PVL first team. He went 6-2 as a starting pitcher and had a 1.94 ERA.
Nicholls pitched 43.1 innings and struck out 69 batters. He threw a no-hitter this past season against the Center Cougars when he went seven innings and struck out 13 Cougars.
At the plate, Nicholls hit .317, had 13 hits, and was second on the team in RBIs with 11.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
