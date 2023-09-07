Sports reporter
The Bear River Bruins girls’ volleyball team kicked off Pioneer Valley League (PVL) play with a 3-0 win over the Lindhurst Blazers. The Bruins won the first set 25-12, followed by wins in the next two sets 25-9 and 25-15.
The Bruins are now 15-1 overall and 1-0 in the PVL.
The Bruins are now 15-1 overall and 1-0 in the PVL.
Senior Maya Marsh and junior Claire McDaniel led the Bruins in kills with six apiece. Bear River had 24 total kills in the match.
The Bruins had 20 aces and were led by junior Taylor Garten and senior Cass Craig, who had five, while senior Krissy Kelly added four.
Senior Gretta Barrieau led the Bruins in digs with five, while McDaniel added four. Junior Taryn Cleek had 23 assists for the Bruins.
The Bruins travel to Lincoln to play Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos (2-2, 1-0) at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Twelve Bridges High School is located at 2360 Fieldstone Dr., Lincoln, CA, 95648.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
