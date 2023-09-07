BR girs volleyball

The Bruins won the inaugural Bruin Invitational earlier this season. They are currently 15-1 and 1-0 I the PVL

 Submitted by Matt MacDonald

Sports reporter

The Bear River Bruins girls’ volleyball team kicked off Pioneer Valley League (PVL) play with a 3-0 win over the Lindhurst Blazers. The Bruins won the first set 25-12, followed by wins in the next two sets 25-9 and 25-15.

