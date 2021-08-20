Bear River, Truckee football game canceled
The varsity and junior varsity prep football games between Bear River High School and Truckee High School have been canceled due to projected poor air quality, according to Bear River Athletic Director Jeff Bickmore.
According to iqair.com, the air quality Saturday in Truckee is projected to be in the unhealthy range. The contests were originally scheduled for 11 a.m. (JV) and 1:30 p.m. (varsity), Saturday at Truckee High School.
The games have not been rescheduled at this time.
— Walter Ford
