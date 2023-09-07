The Bear River Bruins will have a chance to get off to a 3-0 start with a win on Friday night against the Grace Davis Spartans (0-2) of Modesto. It will be the Bruins’ second trip to Modesto this season; they beat the Johansen Vikings 20-6 last week in Modesto.
“We had a big win, but we still made quite a few errors in the first half,” Bruins head coach Tanner Mathias said. “So we’re trying to come out of the gate, make a statement and play hard. Get back to traditional Bruin football. We missed a few assignments here and there and didn’t quite hold as well as we could have on the defense. So that’s what our big emphasis is, it’s coming out strong and starting the game on the right foot.”
If Bear River comes out on top on Friday night, it will be their best start since the 2019 season when the Bruins started 5-0.
The Bruins come into the game, giving up just six points on defense on the season. Also, Bear River has scored 72 points. As for Grace Davis, they have given up 94 points and scored 42 points.
The Bruins will likely lean on running backs Blake Simning and Kaden Cavolt. Siming has 105 rushing yards and one touchdown on the season. Cavolt is a do-it-all running back for the Bruins; last week against the Vikings, Cavolt had 55 yards receiving with two touchdowns, he had 29 rushing yards on six carries, and 115 kick return yards, including a 75-yard kick return for a touchdown.
The win felt amazing for Cavolt and the Bruins.
“The win felt amazing because we were underdogs going into the game,” Cavolt said.
The Davis Spartans are a team that likes to spread the opposing defense out and create space for their offense.
“Grace Davis does an excellent job on offense, spreading the field, making you guard 53 and third yards wide and 100 yards vertically,” Mathias said. “They throw deep, throw to the sides, run inside, and spread people out. I’ve got 15 different formations that they run consistently on film. So there’s a lot of adjustments you’ve got to have on one grouping, which makes a challenge for our defense.
In last week’s 62-14 loss against the Sierra Timberwolves, the Spartans ran the same play six times in a row but from three different formations.
“Basically, you get to play over there with that bunch where you know they throw a vertical out of it, and they throw one guy on a vertical, one guy on a bubble screen, and the other guys run into a bubble,” Mathias added. “ I’m sure they have checks or reasons why they do it. We’re guarding three different plays with our defense, and so they say, “Hey, well, if you’re not better than us, then you’re in a lot of trouble.”
Friday’s game will take place at Grace M. Davis High School, 1200 West Rumble Rd. Modesto, CA, 95350. Start time will be 7:15 p.m.
