On Wednesday evening, the Bear River Bruins (2-3, 1-3) softball team traveled to Colfax to take on the Falcons (7-2, 5-2), and Colfax beat Bear River 16-0.

“Not much I can say,” head coach Vince Nawrocki said. “The girls had a bad game. But we will work hard in practice to prepare for Colfax Friday.”

