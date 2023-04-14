On Wednesday evening, the Bear River Bruins (2-3, 1-3) softball team traveled to Colfax to take on the Falcons (7-2, 5-2), and Colfax beat Bear River 16-0.
“Not much I can say,” head coach Vince Nawrocki said. “The girls had a bad game. But we will work hard in practice to prepare for Colfax Friday.”
After scoring a run in the first inning, the Falcons scored nine runs in the third and six runs in the fourth inning.
The Falcons hit two home runs in the game, including a three-run homer by Sabrina Williams.
Sophomore Taryn Cleek started the game for the Bruins; she pitched 2.2 innings, gave up ten runs, and struck out three batters. Junior pitcher Gina Genovese finished the game pitching 1.1 innings; she surrendered six runs (three earned). Genovese also had one strikeout and five walks.
Bear River racked up three hits, Cleek had two of the three hits, and junior Krissy Kelly hit a triple against the Falcons.
The Bruins made five errors in the game; it was just one of those games where you have to turn the page quickly and move to the next game. There are still a lot of games left in the season.
The Bruins have seven batters batting over .350, with Cleek leading the way with a .571 average. Following her is junior Gretta Barrieau (.500), freshman Lily Fidddyment (.462), senior Sarah DeSart (.438), Genovese (.417), Kelly (.400), and junior Cass Criag (.385).
Bear River has a team batting average of .388; the national average is .324.
The Bruins will get a chance to avenge their loss to Colfax today at 4:00 p.m. at Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Rd, Grass Valley, CA, 95949.
