Sports Reporter
On Tuesday, the Bear River varsity softball team (2-3, 1-2) took a tough 16-3 road loss against the Antelope Titans (4-4, 1-1). The Titans scored seven runs in the second and sixth innings to pull away with the victory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
On Tuesday, the Bear River varsity softball team (2-3, 1-2) took a tough 16-3 road loss against the Antelope Titans (4-4, 1-1). The Titans scored seven runs in the second and sixth innings to pull away with the victory.
“Warm-ups were flat to start,” Bruins head coach Vince Nawrocki said. “The Energy wasn’t consistent with previous games and practices. We didn’t have our full squad because of spring break, so we brought up a few JV players. The JV players did great, but we didn’t play clean in any aspect of the game.”
Bear River scored the first run of the game on an RBI sacrifice fly that junior third baseman Krissy Kelly hit to right field, scoring freshman Lily Fiddyment.
Antelope tied the game at one in the bottom of the first on a Monica Chavez RBi single.
After the Titans put up seven runs in the second inning, the Bruins put up two in the top of the fifth.
The Bruins cut into the Titans’ lead in the top of the fifth inning when sophomore pitcher Taryn Cleek hit a 2-run RBI single, cutting Antelope’s lead to five with 8-3 score.
The Titans tacked on a run in the bottom of the fifth and scored seven runs in the sixth inning.
Cleek was in the pitching circle for Bear River; she allowed ten hits and nine runs (six earned runs). Cleek also struck out one batter and walked five. Junior Gina Genovese came in relief, pitched one inning, and surrendered seven-run (five earned runs).
The Bruins did not play a clean game in the field; they made five fielding errors.
“Too many mistakes against a good Antelope team,” Nawrocki added. “Definitely a game to learn from. The game is so mental; someone is always there, ready to knock you in the mouth. But it’s what you do as a team and as a player when this happens. We must learn from this and improve to compete in the PVL.”
Bear River had nine hits in the game; Cleek led the way going 3-4 with two RBIs. Freshman left fielder Hailey Eaton and senior Sarah DeSart both had two hits.
Bear River will continue Pioneer Valley League (PVL) play on April 12th against the Colfax Falcons (4-2, 4-2) at 4:00 p.m. at Colfax High School, 24995 Ben Taylor Rd, Colfax, CA 95713.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: