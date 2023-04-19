The Bear River Bruins varsity softball team hosted the Nevada Union Miners on Monday and beat the Miners 10-3 behind potent offense and pitching
The Miners got on the scoreboard first with a two-run home run by senior Aila Lyden.
“We showed great resiliency after a HR and momentum by NU,” Bruins head coach Vince Nawrocki said. “After that slow start we put it all together in every aspect of the game.
Bear River answered in the bottom of the first when junior third baseman Krissy Kelly hit an RBI double to drive in sophomore Taryn Cleek.
The Bruins put up five runs in the third inning, with two RBIs from Cleek, another RBI from Kelly, and junior Cass Craig hit a two-run homer.
In the fourth inning, Bear River tacked on three more runs as freshman Lily Fiddyment hit an RBI triple. After Cleek singled, two Bruins scored on Nevada Union errors.
After four innings, the Bruins were up 9-2.
The Miners scored a run in the top of the sixth inning when Alicia Pettingill hit an RBI double, making the score 9-3.
Bear River scored their 10th run when senior Ella Nawrocki drew a bases-loaded walk, allowing Kelly to score.
“The bats stayed hot and confidence was high,” Nawrocki added. “The girls are rallying around each other and having a lot of fun.”
For the Bruins, Cleek went 4-4 and drove in three runs, while Kelly had three hits and two RBIs. Fiddyment, senior Sarah DeSart, and sophomore Macy Martin all had two hits for Bear River.
Cleek started and finished the game in the pitching circle, pitching seven innings, giving up seven hits and three runs.
“The last two games Taryn has located pitches very well to knot up the hitters,” Nawrocki said.
Lyden led the Miners with two hits: a home run and two RBIs.
Pettingill had a hit and RBI, while sophomore Aryah Berkowitz, senior Addison Parmenter, and senior Hannah De Vera all had one base hit apiece.
Lyden also pitched for the Miners and went six innings, having put up 13 hits, ten runs (seven earned), and struck out six.
With only three teams eligible to go to the playoffs in the Pioneer Valley League (PVL) it will tough for the Bruins to make with out a little help. Bear River is currently in fifth place at 2-3 behind Sutter (6-0), Wheatland (6-1), Colfax (5-3), and Marysville (3-2).
“PVL is brutal for softball,” Nawrocki added. “It’s very hard to compete with the larger schools that have a continuous feed from travel programs. We can’t worry about what we can’t control and need to stay focused one game at a time, keep playing the way we have the last two games , and hope for a little luck.”
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
