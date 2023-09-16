Sports Reporter
The Bear River Bruins hosted their home opener Thursday night against the Tamalpais Red-Tailed Hawks. The stadium was packed full of Bruins fans, and former Bear River coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie were in attendance.
Unfortunately, the Bruins lost 42-21 after a few turnovers and a slow start.
On their opening drive, the Bruins were moving the ball down the field but fumbled a botched handoff, and Tamalpais recovered and went downfield to score on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Braden Young to Andrew Gordon.
After going down 12-0, Bear River got on the scoreboard first with a 42-yard touchdown from Ben Barley and the Bruins were down 12-7.
Tamalpais scored two more touchdowns behind passes from Braden Young. But the Bruins answered with a one-yard touchdown run from Blake Simning to make the score 26-14, with Tamalpais in the lead.
Right before halftime Young hit Gordon again for a 26-yard touchdown pass, which put the Red-Tailed Hawks to a 34-14 lead going into the half.
The Bruins came out with better energy in the second half after making some adjustments.
“We talked about reading their keys and not guessing,” Bruins head coach Tanner Mathias said. “We had a lot of guys guessing in the first half, giving up easy plays that they really shouldn’t have given up. They know better than that. Maybe it was the first night at home, some nerves or something like that. But, you know, they calmed down at the half, rallied around each other, and started believing in each other, and it worked out a lot better than the second half.”
Bear River scored first in the second half with a touchdown pass from Cole Stowers to Tyler Heuseveldt, making the score 34-21.
Young found Gordon again for another touchdown pass for Tamalpais to make it 42-21. Young finished the game with 411 yards and six touchdowns; 335 yards and five touchdowns came in the first half.
For Bear River, Simning led the rushing attack with 109 yards on 23 carries, including a touchdown. Barley had 47 yards rushing on two carries and one touchdown.
Stowers had a solid game, passing for 133 yards on 9-of-17 with a touchdown.
“Cole’s has really stepped up,” Mathias said of Stower’s gameplay. “He’s bought into what we’re doing. He’s a better player today than last week or the week before. So as long as we keep improving like that, we will see huge success down the road.”
Heuseveldt had two catches for 23 yards with a touchdown.
Ethan Smith led the Bruins on defense with 9.5 tackles and Luke Jeffers added three tackles and a sack.
“At halftime, we told everyone to take a deep breath, do their own thing, and play our game, Jeffers said. “Once people got in the mentality that we could play our game, it turned the tide, and everyone started playing how we usually do.”
Bear River stayed in the fight, and showed some toughness in Thursday’s game. If the Bruins’ two fumbles were taken away, the outcome of the game could have been different.
“The fumble in the endzone hurt us, “ Mathias said. ‘We had all the momentum going in there, and it just slipped out. That’s not fun; that hurts a little bit. I would have loved to score down there early. It would have changed the momentum. Fumbles are never fun, but (the game) was much closer than the score indicated.”
Bear River is headed into the Pioneer Valley League (PVL) on the road Friday against Twelve Bridges.
“I love playing coach Bean, being he was my high school leadership teacher here at Bear River,” Mathias added of Twelve Bridges’ coach.
“Then he took off down to Lincoln and at Twelve Bridges Bridges. So it’s a lot of fun for us because of the relationship. When I married, I rented a house from Grant Fowler, their defensive coordinator. So, the personal relationship we have is pretty big. So I love seeing those guys, and I love playing them. I look forward to the challenge. They feed into some of the things we do.”