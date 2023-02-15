Sports Reporter
The No.8 seed Bear River Bruins boys’ basketball team (15-13, 9-5) opens up the Sac-Joaquin Section D-V playoffs at home tonight with a matchup against the No.9 seed Argonaut Mustangs (14-13, 5-5).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
The No.8 seed Bear River Bruins boys’ basketball team (15-13, 9-5) opens up the Sac-Joaquin Section D-V playoffs at home tonight with a matchup against the No.9 seed Argonaut Mustangs (14-13, 5-5).
Bear River comes into the game averaging 56.2 points per game, while Argonaut averages 55.6. The Bruins are led in scoring by junior Zach Smith, with 15 points per game; junior Tyler Huesveldt pitches in with 11.6, 2.2 steals, and 2.3 assists per game.
Sophomore Luke Jeffers leads the Bruins in rebounding with 7.5 per contest and scores 8.5 points; junior Brady Moorlag adds 8.5 points per game.
The key for the Bruins tonight is to take care of the ball; in their 68-48 loss to the Marysville Indians Friday, they committed 20-plus turnovers.
“With 20-plus turnovers, you can’t expect to win,” head coach Dan Mooney said following Bear River’s loss to Marysville.
The playoff matchup is expected to be tightly contested, with the amount of turnovers likely being a deciding factor in the games’ outcome.
Tonight’s game will be held at 7 PM at Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Rd, Grass Valley, Ca, 95949. It also can be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: