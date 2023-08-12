Sports Reporter
The Nevada Union Miners and Bear River Bruins varsity football teams will face off this morning in a scrimmage in final preparations for their season openers Friday night.
The Miners posted a 5-7 overall and 2-3 record in the Foothill Valley League (FVL) last year. Nevada Union will look to build on last season’s playoff appearance where the Miners beat the East Union Lancers 33-28 in the first round before losing to the West Park Panthers 48-28 in the second round.
The Bruins will look to improve upon a 3-7 overall record and a 2-4 record in the Pioneer Valley League (PVL) last year. Bear River won 2 of their last three games to end the season last year. The Bruins look Bigger and stronger for this upcoming season.
This morning’s scrimmage will start at 8:00 a.m. at Hooper Stadium at Nevada Union High School.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
