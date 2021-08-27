Bear River, Nevada Union football games canceled

For the second straight week, Bear River’s varsity football team has had its contest canceled.

Bear River’s road game at El Dorado High School was called off Friday afternoon due to air quality in the Placerville region, according to Bear River Athletic Director Jeff Bickmore. The announcement was made just hours before the Bruins and Cougars were scheduled to kickoff. The junior varsity game was also canceled.

Nevada Union’s freshman and junior varsity games were also canceled this week due to poor air quality, and the Miners’ varsity team canceled its game with Sheldon due to COVID-19 concerns, according to NU Athletic Director Dan Crossen.

No make up games or alternate opponents have been scheduled at this time.