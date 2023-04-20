Sports Reporter
On Monday Night, the Bear River Little League (BRLL) equipment shed was broken into, and somebody stole their John Deere riding lawn mower, a full 5-gallon can of gas, and severely damaged the roll-up door on the equipment shed.
“The mower is one of our main tools needed for maintaining the outfield grass, dragging the infield, and flattening the outfield,” BRLL facility manager Tyler Smith said. “The tractor was about five years old but in excellent condition as it only mowed and maintained grass fields. The value of a new unit of the same horsepower and deck capacity is currently about $3300, and the damage to the shed is about $500 for repairs.”
The outfield grass was recently cut, and without a mower, it will be hard to maintain the field for the season.
“We usually mow weekly once spring is upon us or the grass gets too long, making playing more difficult,” Smith said. “It is certainly a bummer that someone would do this to the league. This organization operates on volunteers helping to keep everything running smoothly, and replacing the mower will take away from our finances needed for upkeep and current expansion projects.”
Those with any information regarding this incident are encouraged to email Tyler Smith at t_w_smith@hotmail.com and Jenn Lukenbill president@bearriverll.com and/or call the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department at (530) 265-0439.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
