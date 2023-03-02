Tuesday night, the Bear River Lady Bruins (17-12, 9-5) traveled to San Francisco to take on the Washington Eagles (14-5, 7-1) in the D-V Northern California State Championship Playoffs. Bear River lost to Washington 52-41 in a defensive battle.
The Lady Bruins came out strong in the first quarter behind sophomore guard Taryn Cleek, who had seven of her ten points in the first quarter. The Bruins did a good job on defense, using full-court pressure and zone defense to force turnovers. At the end of the first quarter, Bear River led 12-10.
The Bruins got a strong start in the second quarter, but Washington picked up their defensive pressure, and Bear River started turning the ball over. As a result, the Bruins were outscored 12-5 in the second quarter, and the Eagles went into halftime with a 22-17 lead.
In the third quarter, the Bruins continued to turn the ball over and needed help grabbing defensive rebounds. The Eagles led 38-29 after three.
“We were definitely hurt by turnovers and lack of rebounding late in the game,” head coach Jenn Krill said.
Junior Krissy Kelly, who scored 25 points, hit a three with 3:04 left in the game as the Bruins tried to go on a final run, but the Eagles continued to grab offensive rebounds, which led to second-chance points.
It was a good season for the Bruins; they were young and have all their key players returning next season.
“I hope we can build off this feeling next year, “ Krill said. “Fortunately, we return most of our team next year.”
Juniors Sabrina Mantooth and Gina Genovese will be back, along with Kelly and Cleek. Also, sophomore Marianna Moya-Krill will return. The Bruins will have a strong team next year and could compete for the Pioneer Valley League title.
