Sports Reporter
After three straight road games to start the season, including two trips to Modesto, the Bear River Bruins varsity football team plays their first home game tonight against the Tamalpais Red-Tailed Hawks (2-1).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sports Reporter
After three straight road games to start the season, including two trips to Modesto, the Bear River Bruins varsity football team plays their first home game tonight against the Tamalpais Red-Tailed Hawks (2-1).
“We can’t wait for the home opener, “ Bruins head coach Tanner Mathias said. “I’m really excited to see our fans at a home game. For me, there is some nostalgia in having a game at Bear River. Having been a player from Junior Bruin age watching Brock Boyle and the Bruins play back in 2003 on the old dirt track to walking down the hill and playing against Whitney with Coach Quirarte our senior year in 2008. My team gets to feel that feeling now of coming down onto the field with the crowd cheering them on. This is home, and it’s a special place to be.”
Last week, Bear River played the Grace Davis Spartans and won 37 to 27. Tamalpais suffered a 27-26 loss to the Las Lomas Knights.
The Bruins like to run the ball with Blake Simning; he rushed for 123 yards last week against Grace Davis. Simning also had a 48-yard touchdown run. Also, the Bruins like to give the Ball to Kaden Cavolt; last week, he returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and added another six-yard catch.
The Hawks like to use a balanced offense attack; they are led by quarterback Braden Young, who leads them in passing with 949 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions.
Tamalpais also likes to run the ball with Conner Weisberg and Jake Son, but its receivers —Andrew Gordon and Lachlan Hindley — the Bruins need to contain. Gordan leads the Hawks with 381 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Hindley adds 353 yards and one touchdown. Both players have 23 catches.
Bear River has a solid defensive line led by Ian Van Winkle and Luke Jeffers; they will be counted on to get pressure on Young to slow down the Hawks’ passing attack.
“Tamalpais brings an entirely new threat to our defense,” Mathias said. “Their quarterback is one of the better ones we’ll see this season; he has complete control of their offense and knows when and where to put the ball. Their coach is extremely balanced in his run/pass game, and different formations present a lot of problems. To win this one, we must be disciplined, something every coach preaches but not everyone can execute. These guys and us have zero history, so all we can do is go off of film and common opponents. We gauge them to be very similar to many of the teams in our league and will plan to use this game to measure ourselves for the PVL.”
Tonight’s game will be at Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Rd. Grass Valley, CA, 95949 at 7:15 p.m.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: