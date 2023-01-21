The Bear River Bruins girls soccer team battled to a 4-4 draw with Sutter Union High Thursday in a Pioneer Valley League contest played at Nevada Union High School.
The Huskies (12-4-1, 6-3-1 PVL) received goals from Kylie Lemaster, Mackenzie Ritner, Isabella Padilla and Gabrielle Katz, with an additional assist off the foot of Sutter’s Ashanti Madrigal.
Sutter led 2-1 at halftime before three goals from Bear River (2-10-1, 2-5-1) helped bring the game to a draw – the first tie for both schools this year.
The Bruins currently sit in sixth in the PVL standings, while Sutter is in third, three games back of Twelve Bridges for second place.
According to the Sac-Joaquin Section bylaws, three PVL teams qualify for the playoffs which consist of six divisions and 78 teams.
Bear River opens next week at Marysville (3-12, 1-7) — currently seventh in the PVL — at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first of four games left in the regular season.
Sutter travels to Antelope Tuesday to take on Center (6-5-1, 2-4) in one of four PVL contests left.