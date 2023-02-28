Tonight the No.13 seed Bear River Bruins girls basketball team (17-11, 9-5) will travel to San Francisco to take on the No.4 seed Washington Eagles (13-5), 7-1) in the first round of the D-V Northern California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Girls Basketball Championships.
The Bruins lost in the Sac-Joaquin playoffs against the Valley Christian Lions 74-61. The game was tied going into the fourth quarter, but Bear River had trouble rebounding, hurting them against the Lions. But the Bruins are still alive for the state playoffs.
The Eagles have won six straight games; they won the Academic 1 League. In their last game, Washington beat the Lincoln Mustangs 43-39 in a league tournament.
Coming into tonight’s game, Bear River is averaging 50.8 points per game and giving up 45.2 points per contest. In comparison, Washington scores 49.5 points and gives up 34.
Bear River players to watch include junior Krissy Kelly, sophomore Taryn Cleek, and sophomore Marianna Moya-Krill.
Against the Lions, Kelly scored 16 points, while Cleek added 17. Moya-Krill played outstanding defense and scored 12 points.
In tonight’s game, the Bruins need to rebound and not turn the ball over; both hurt them against Valley Christian. Also the Bruins must continue to move and share the basketball. Playing team ball is one of Bear River’s strong points. That is how you beat a good defensive team with ball movement and player movement.
Bear River is an excellent defensive team and likes to pressure you full-court but to complete a good defensive possession, you have to defensive rebound.
Tonight’s game will be held at 7 p.m. at City College of San Francisco, 50 Frida Kahlo Way, San Francisco, CA, 94112.
