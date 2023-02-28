BB-BRGirls-GVU-021522-2.jpg

Bear River sophomore Krissy Kelly makes a layup attempt while defended by Colfax’s Ava Dunlavey during a matchup against the Falcons. The Bruins head to San Francisco tonight to take on Washington.

 Elias Funez | efunez@theunion.com

Sports Reporter

Tonight the No.13 seed Bear River Bruins girls basketball team (17-11, 9-5) will travel to San Francisco to take on the No.4 seed Washington Eagles (13-5), 7-1) in the first round of the D-V Northern California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Girls Basketball Championships.

