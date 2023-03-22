The Bear River Bruins varsity softball team played the Placer Hillmen on Monday. It was a home matchup for the Bruins, but the game was played at Placer High School due to bad field conditions from the rain. Bear River got their first win of the season with an 11-1 victory.
“The team put it all together today,” Bruins head coach Vince Nawrocki said. “Pitchers hit locations, bats stayed hot, and we made outs. Hitters were aggressive, and fielding was clean. Taryn and Gina both pitched very well. We had great energy and confidence from the players today, even after a tough loss to Marysville last Friday. They are building momentum every game.”
Placer took an early 1-0 lead after the top of the first, but it was all Bruins after that.
Bear River scored three runs in the bottom of the first; Gretta Barrieau singled to center field, and Krissy Kelly, Cass Craig, and Lily Fiddyment scored on errors. At the end of the first inning, the Bruins led 3-1.
Bear River scored one run in the second inning and two runs in the third inning behind RBIs from Fiddyment, Ella Nawrocki, and Gina Genovese.
Going into the fourth inning, Bear River led 6-1.
Bear River’s Taryn Cleek hit a triple to right field in the bottom of the fourth, driving in one run. Later in the inning, Barrieau hit a single to left field, and Kelly and Cleek came around to score. Bear River’s Macy Martin reached on an error, and Craig scored to make it a 10-1 game for the Bruins.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Genovese hit a home run to left field, making the score 11-1, and the game was over because of the ten-run rule.
Genovese had three hits and two RBIs for the Bruins while pitching two scoreless innings and striking out one.
Bear River’s Cleek went 2-3 with an RBI, pitched three innings giving up one run, and had three strikeouts.
Fiddyment and Barrieau combined for four hits and four RBIs, with Barrieau having three RBIs.
