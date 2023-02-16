Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
The Bear River High School football team is taking safety to a different level. The Bruins are using Riddell Axiom helmets, the same kind Dallas Cowboys running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard use.
The Riddell Axiom helmets are custom fit to players’ heads and have other safety features, including a third-generation sensor. The sensors allow for the creation weekly reports on which players are taking hits at different points of their head and what time it happened. Head coach Tanner Mathias will be able to find out what drill has too much contact and can tailor practice plans to be as safe as possible.
“This season, we will have 15 players on the varsity team wearing Axioms,” Mathias said. “Those kids were selected by concussion history and players I expect to see a lot of helmet contact, linemen or linebacker-type guys.”
The rest of the Bruins players will be wearing SpeedFlex helmets with second-generation InSite sensors. They give similar reports to the third-generation sensors, but require a bit more work to input the data into the computer.
“I have to generate those practice or game reports manually,” Mathias said. “But we will be able to stay on top of helmet contact every single day after practice, and I can manually run as many reports as I want to check after a harder, more contact-filled practice. Riddell was excited we are upgrading to the Axioms and third-generation sensors; next year I expect to add eight to ten more players into Axioms and third-generation sensors. So each year, we should stay on the cutting edge of helmets with Riddell.”
Along with the helmets, the Bruins will improve their weight room and continue to play on Bermuda grass.
“Bear River is upgrading our weight room to be more modern,” Mathias said. “The same guy that designed NU’s weight room is putting our weight room together this spring, so our team should be able to utilize that facility to improve strength and explosion to increase our safety. Then the bonus of playing on the Bermuda grass as opposed to the field turf that the National Football Players Association is complaining about I believe makes Bear River one of the safest schools in the section to play at.”
The Bear River varsity football team went 3-7 overall, and 2-4 in the Sac-Joaquin Section D-VI Pioneer Valley League last year.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
