The Bear River Bruins softball team fell to 0-2 after Friday’s 12-8 loss at home to the Marysville Indians.
“Just too many mistakes,” Bruins head coach Vince Nawrocki said. “You can’t make that many mistakes against Marysville and too many mistakes against a lineup like that.”
Jenissa Conway started things for the Indians with a solo home run to center field. However, the Bruins bounced back in the bottom half of the first inning to tie things at one with an RBI single to left field by sophomore Macy Martin.
Marysville put up five runs in the top of the second, led by a grand slam from Conway. But again, the Bruins fought back in the bottom of the inning.
Bear River scored four runs, starting with an RBI single by senior Sarah DeSart; junior Cass Craig came around to score, and junior Gina Genovese scored on an error.
Bear River freshman Lily Fiddyment hit an RBI single, making the score 6-4. The Bruins tacked on another run when junior Krissy Kelly hit a sacrifice fly to center field, driving in Fiddyment. Bear River trailed 6-5 after the second inning.
The Indians jumped out to an 11-5 lead, but the Bruins kept chipping away, cutting Marysville’s lead down to 11-8 going into the seventh inning.
“I love the fight that the kids have 100%,” Nawrocki said. “That’s one thing we lacked last year; you can’t coach that grit, that attitude, right? You try to push it into them. This year they actually realize it, and they have it. They’re like, ‘hey, just because we’re down six to one doesn’t mean it’s over.’ As you said, they fought back. So super proud of how they just kept fighting. We didn’t help ourselves with mistakes, but they kept trying to fight back, so I’m proud of them for how they kept fighting.”
Marysville scored another run in the seventh inning to extend their lead to four, and Bear River could not bounce back.
Bear River sophomore Taryn Cleek went 3-3 at the plate and pitched 5.2 innings for the Bruins. Genovese started the game and pitched 1.1 innings.
DeSart had two hits and drove in one run, while Fiddyment and Craig had two hits apiece. Kelly went 1-3 and had two RBIs for the Bruins.
The Bruins play the Lindhurst Blazers (0-2, 0-1) on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Rd., Grass Valley, CA, 95949.