Sports Reporter
The Bear River Bruins football team (1-0) returns from the bye week to face the Johansen Vikings (2-0) on the road in Modesto on Friday night.
The Bruins opened their season with a 52-0 road win over the Kennedy Cougars opening week. Bear River was led by the running back senior Blake Simning, who had 105 yards rushing, and senior Kaden Cavolt added 62 rushing yards and a touchdown. Senior quarterback Cole Stowers tossed two touchdown passes on only seven passing attempts.
“Offensively, that modern 4-2-5 look they are in isn’t set up to play power football,” Bruins head coach Tanner Mathias said. “Our game plan is similar to theirs; let’s see how they do when we bring the fight to them and load the box with extra tight ends and full-backs. Like ours, many of their guys play on both sides of the ball. But Johansen isn’t built on a tradition of grit and hard-nose football. If we want to live up to the reputation that Coach Logue and Coach Savoie built, we need to win the line of scrimmage and run the ball effectively. We will go shotgun and mix it up, so they have to adjust, but trust me, we will remind everyone what it means to play Bear River and that we are different from the team that people have seen the last two seasons.”
The Vikings come into the game with a 46-12 win over Modesto Panthers and a 33-32 win over the Orestimba Warriors. Johansen features a strong rushing attack; they rushed for 842 yards in two games, with running back Tek Garcia leading the way with 411 yards. Also, Seth Bierman has 203 yards rushing, while Jairus Vasquez adds 148 yards on the ground. Vikings quarterback Joe Carranza only attempted 12 passes this season.
“Johansen looks like an old-school offense and a new-school defense,” Mathias said. “They line up in a double-tight punch-you-in-the-mouth offense and a modern 4-2-5 defense. That’s a dream scenario for Bear River football. I didn’t have to look too far back into my Bear River playbook to get the answers we needed. We will run the same defense. Coach Quirarte (my defensive line coach) and I ran in high school at Bear River. I made a mistake in my first game as head coach/defensive coordinator three seasons ago and got creative and tried to reinvent the wheel until I watched the film and wanted to slap myself for not listening to the things coach Logue had always taught me. Simple things like if they add two tight ends, we should have five linemen in, or if they have two running backs, we should have three linebackers. I believe I lost our team that first game back then by not following those rules. I’ve learned my lesson, and Coach Logue’s wisdom should help me this weekend!
Both teams like to run the ball so that it could come down to the battle of the trenches. The big boys up front play a big part in football, if there is no blocking you will not be bale to score points.
“Our D-line was outstanding in our first couple of contacts and should continue to cause problems for teams all year,” Mathias said. “Johansen has an outstanding run game and an old-school mentality of bringing the game to the defense and seeing if the modern 4-2-5 teams set up to stop the spread can play physical football. I’m expecting to slow Tek and the other Johansen running backs down with physical line play where we need to win the line of scrimmage and force them out of their game plan.”
With both teams gearing to stop the run, there could be some opportunities for some deep passes, and whichever team can make the plays down the field, so the passing game could play a huge factor in the game as well.
Friday’s game will start at 7:15 p.m. at Johansen High School, 641 Norseman Dive, Modesto, CA, 95357.