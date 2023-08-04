The Bear River Bruins varsity football team put on full pads for the first time this week to prepare for the season opener in two weeks. The Bruins won six games combined in the last two seasons, but they look bigger, stronger, and faster this coming year.
“I’m really excited about our O and D line this year; I believe they will be the strength of our team,’’ Bear River head coach Tanner Mathias said. “Our Line coach Dave Beghetti worked a lot with them last year, and we added a Bear River alum player and coached back to my staff; Kyle Grant was the JV line coach when I played in high school at Bear River and is in the conversation for Bear Rivers best center ever.”
The Bruins have a scrimmage against Nevada Union on August 12 at 8:00 a.m. At Nevada Union High School before they open the season on August 18 on the road against Kennedy Cougars at 7:15 p.m.
