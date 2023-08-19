The Bear River Bruins football team (1-0) opened up their season on the road against the Kennedy Cougars of Sacramento. On the Bruins' way down to the game, they had an unfortunate turn of events happen.

"Our bus broke down on the way down, and we had to stop and switch into the bus the JV team came down in," Bruins head coach Tanner Mathias said. "We showed up and went right into the locker room to change and go stretch. Luckily the JV game got delayed by a scoreboard issue, or we wouldn't have had a chance to warm up the way we wanted to."