The Bear River Bruins football team (1-0) opened up their season on the road against the Kennedy Cougars of Sacramento. On the Bruins' way down to the game, they had an unfortunate turn of events happen.
"Our bus broke down on the way down, and we had to stop and switch into the bus the JV team came down in," Bruins head coach Tanner Mathias said. "We showed up and went right into the locker room to change and go stretch. Luckily the JV game got delayed by a scoreboard issue, or we wouldn't have had a chance to warm up the way we wanted to."
After all the chaos on the way down, Bear River put on a dominating performance beating Kennedy 52-0 on Friday night.
Bear River forced a safety on the game's fourth play to take a quick 2-0 lead, and the Bruins never looked back.
Bruins senior quarterback Cole Stowers finished the game with 61 passing yards and two touchdowns on 5 of 7 passing.
Senior tight end Zach Smith caught the first two down with a six-yarder from Stowers, and junior running back Ben Barley caught a 29-yard touchdown on the second play of the second half.
Senior running back Blake Simning had 105 rushing with one 10-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion. While running back senior Kaden Cavolt, had 74 yards with a 23-yard TD run.
Elijah Hickman, Ben Barley, and Ethan Smith all added touchdown runs. Michael Graham made all five of his PATs and Luke Wall made one. On defense, defensive back Tyler Hueseveldt had one interception.
"I'm really proud of how my guys handled the situation," Mathias said. "We are road warriors with six away games, so that makes me feel much better leading into the 2 Modesto games coming up."
Next week the Bruins have a bye before they head to Modesto to take on the Johansen Vikings (1-0) on September 1st.